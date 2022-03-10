The shrinking number of large-animal veterinarians for food animals and equines remains a concern, said Amber Itle, the new Washington state veterinarian.
"We certainly are experiencing a shortage like we've never seen before," she said.
Itle sees a paradigm shift in the overall profession.
"It's very difficult work," she said. "Folks are having to travel farther to do that work, and let's just be real, livestock veterinarians don't make as much money as veterinarians who go into small animal (practices). ... It's a lifestyle. You have to love getting out there and being with the cows and being with people."
The industry must recruit into veterinary school people who come from an agricultural background, Itle said.
"When you're born and raised with it, (that's) the best way to understand it," she said. "I have never been disappointed by any job I've ever had in the field of agriculture, nor have I been disappointed by anything I've ever tried in the field of veterinary medicine."
Itle successfully identified four shortage areas in the state, two in central Washington, one in southeast Washington and one on the Olympic Peninsula, for the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program.
The goal is to attract livestock veterinarians to those areas.
The program pays up to $25,000 each year toward qualified educational loans of eligible veterinarians who agree to serve in a NIFA-designated veterinarian shortage situation for three years.
Another shortage area would be helpful in the Okanogan area, Itle said.
