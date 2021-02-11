Many teachers and students in the Pacific Northwest aren't aware that if it wasn't for agriculture, forestry and mining, they wouldn't be here.
The Northwest Natural Resources Institute makes sure the message comes through loud and clear.
"They're very surprised," executive director Diahne Gill told the Capital Press. "Without natural resources, life as they know it wouldn't exist. If it can't be grown, it has to be mined."
According to its website, the institute was formed in 1992 by a group of companies and individuals whose livelihoods depend on agriculture, forest products, mining and water resources. It is a 501c3 nonprofit and an affiliate of Greater Spokane Inc.
The $65,000 to $70,000 annual budget is funded through grants, investors and sponsorships.
The group provides information to teachers and students about the importance of natural resources in their daily life. That includes agriculture, forestry, water, mining and minerals.
Teacher workshops are designed for grades K-12. Student programs focus on grades 3-6.
Gill said the organization reaches thousands of people each year.
NNRI emphasizes in-person, hands-on learning, but had to pivot in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to virtual teacher workshops. Many student lessons are on the institute's YouTube channel.
Gill is more than ready to return to in-person learning.
"We're going to come back stronger than ever," she said.