There are 25,000 species of insects in Oregon, but state Department of Agriculture entomologists Helmuth Rogg and Jim LaBonte said only about 10% of them are considered pests that impact crops, land or nursery plants.
In fact, many insects are helpful to agriculture. Some feed on weeds and others cultivate the soil. For the most part, said Rogg and LaBonte, don't be afraid if you come across one.
Here is a selection of common insects that are harmless to humans but may not appear that way.
Pandora Moths
These giant, black-and-yellow moths with distinctive gray and pink wings are commonly found in Central Oregon. The moths make appearances every few years and are expected to return to the state this year.
California Tile-Horned Borer
A part of the longhorn beetle family is known as the accidental invaders of Oregonians' homes, but they are more nuisance than a threat. The 2-inch-long insect cannot bite or sting; the worst they can do is squeak in fear.
Banded Alder Beetle
This beetle has a white-blue and black coloration and is 1 1/2 inches long. They are most commonly seen between March and August, and are attracted to the smell of freshly painted houses and arrive in the hundreds.
Rain Beetle
This beetle is unique to the Pacific Northwest. It is around 1½ inches long and is most commonly noticed when clumsily flying toward lights.
Uroctonus Mordax Scorpion
Living within the forested valleys of Oregon, these scorpions are nocturnal, so they rarely bump into humans. If they do, they are mostly harmless. Their sting is similar to a bee’s.