The COVID-19 shutdown of U.S. restaurants has forced Washington potato processors to reduce production, leaving more than 1 billion pounds of last year’s potato crop stranded in storage even as farmers finish planting this year’s crop.
Growers are asking the USDA to buy the backlog of potatoes.
Processors have roughly 1 billion pounds of potatoes from the 2019 crop still in storage that cannot be used in a timely manner, said Dale Lathim, executive director of the Potato Growers of Washington.
The voluntary organization negotiates pre-season contracts with major potato processing companies on behalf of 65 member growers representing more than 80% of the frozen processing contracted acres in the state.
A government program to buy all of those potatoes would cost roughly $100 million, Lathim said.
“Then they could be dumped,” he said. “That way, those potatoes would not be interfering with any other markets and the entire industry — whether you’re fresh, dehydrated, frozen processing, chipping potatoes — you would benefit from those dollars and it would be the most cost-effective bang for the buck dollar that the taxpayer or anyone else could use.”
All regional processing plants are cutting back on production, Lathim said.
“... It is very devastating to some individuals,” he said.
Some farmers growing for several companies have been cut back as much as 75%, Lathim said. Much of that acreage had already been planted.
“The economic hit to a handful of growers is bigger than anything I’ve seen in my 26 years,” Lathim said. “For the vast majority of growers, it’s a painful hit, but it’s one that’s manageable and they should survive. But a handful of growers, without some assistance through government programs ... it could be their last year.”
The Columbia Basin is hit harder because processors there primarily serve high-end quick service restaurants, the segment of the restaurant industry hurt the most, Lathim said.
Total contracted acreage in the Pacific Northwest is normally 225,000. Lathim said 55,000 acres have been cut, a 24% reduction.
Contracted acreage is reduced from 190,000 acres by nearly 31,000 acres, a 16% reduction in the Columbia Basin. Roughly 14,000 acres in Idaho and more than 10,000 in Alberta have also been cut.
The intended expansion of McCain Foods in Othello, Wash., has also been paused due to the quarantine, Lathim said.
The company planned to add a new facility in 2021 that would produce nearly 400 million pounds of potato products a year.
The Idaho Potato Commission, Washington Potato Commission and other potato organizations are waiting on a pending USDA announcement to help the commodity groups most affected by foodservice shutdowns.
“We’re hoping they can immediately buy as many fresh potatoes out of storage as well as processed potato products and get them to food banks,” said Chris Voigt, executive director of the commission.
That process ordinarily takes three months, Voigt said.
But food banks may also have cold storage and distribution capacity issues for the size of excess potatoes and french fries available, Voigt said. Some potatoes may need to be diverted to livestock feed channels.
The potatoes would also go into military or hospital use, any possible place for produce to go, said Frank Muir, executive director of the Idaho Potato Commission.
"Our viewpoint is the government made the decision to shut down the foodservice sector for the safety of America," Muir said. "As a result, it created another problem in other areas of the economy."
The commission is working to move as many foodservice potatoes into retail stores as possible.
"You can't knock out 60% of our industry and think we're going to somehow make all of it up," Muir said. "Everybody thought about the small businesses that are affected by this, but it's also the small and large farmers that are directly affected by this."
The industry is working on a direct payment to potato farmers.
Voigt advises growers to document their expenses and losses. They’re working with USDA and other produce groups to create a quick, easy system to get dollars flowing as fast as possible, he said.