Washington counties:

  • Adams
  • Asotin
  • Benton
  • Chelan
  • Columbia
  • Douglas
  • Ferry
  • Franklin
  • Garfield
  • Grant
  • Kittitas
  • Klickitat
  • Lincoln
  • Okanagan
  • Pend Oreille
  • Spokane
  • Stevens
  • Walla Walla
  • Whitman
  • Yakima

Oregon Counties:

  • Baker
  • Crook
  • Deschutes
  • Gilliam
  • Grant
  • Hood River
  • Jefferson
  • Morrow
  • Sherman
  • Umatilla
  • Union
  • Wallowa
  • Wasco
  • Wheeler

Idaho counties:

  • Adams
  • Benewah
  • Bonner
  • Boundary
  • Clearwater
  • Idaho
  • Kootenai
  • Latah
  • Lemhi
  • Lewis
  • Nez Perce
  • Payette
  • Shoshone
  • Valley
  • Washington

Montana counties:

  • Beaverhead
  • Deer Lodge
  • Flathead
  • Glacier
  • Granite
  • Jefferson
  • Lake
  • Lewis and Clark
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Mineral
  • Missoula
  • Pondera
  • Powell
  • Ravalli
  • Sanders
  • Silver Bow
  • Teton