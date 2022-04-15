The price of ground beef has been in the news a lot lately as a representation of the cost of ongoing inflation. That put us in mind of quick family dishes that can be made with ground beef.
All recipes courtesy of the Montana Beef Council.
Beef and vegetable fried riceIngredients
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger or 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 package (6 ounces) frozen pea pods
3 cups cold cooked rice
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, garlic and ginger; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, as necessary.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Heat 2 tablespoons water in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add bell pepper and pea pods; cook 3 minutes or until pepper is crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice, soy sauce and sesame oil.
Return beef to skillet; heat through. Stir in onions.
Beef chiliIngredients
1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
1 can (15 ounces) reduced-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted beef broth
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted diced tomatoes
1 can (4 ounces) diced green chilies or sliced jalapeño peppers
2 tablespoons chili powder
Toppings
Sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, sliced green onions, shredded Cheddar cheese, sliced avocado (optional)
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chilies and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with Toppings, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: Omit green onions and cilantro if serving to early eaters (6-7 months). Toppings like avocado and shredded cheddar cheese provide a great opportunity for providing a variety of taste and texture to this dish for early eaters.
Classic beef-stuffed peppersIngredients
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
4 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers
1/2 cup minced onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green peppers and onions, drained
1/2 cup cooked white or brown rice
3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Coat a large baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Preheat oven to 475°F. Cut tops off bell peppers; set tops aside. Using a paring knife, carefully remove the membranes and seeds from bell peppers. Arrange peppers about 2 inches apart in prepared baking dish. Place tops on empty peppers. Cover baking dish tightly with aluminum foil; bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly.
Meanwhile, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes, rice, tomato paste, dried parsley, salt and black pepper; cook 3 to 4 minutes until heated through, stirring occasionally.
Remove pepper tops. Divide beef mixture evenly among peppers; replace tops. Bake in 475°F oven 17 to 22 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted into center of beef mixture registers 160°F and bell peppers are tender. Garnish with parsley, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Classic beef meatloafIngredients
1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
3/4 cup panko bread crumbs
3/4 cup ketchup, divided
1/2 cup minced onion
1 egg
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, 1/2 cup ketchup, onion, egg, Worcestershire, garlic, thyme, pepper and salt in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape beef into 8 x 4-inch loaf on rack in aluminum foil-lined broiler pan.
Place on upper oven rack in 350°F oven. Bake 45 to 55 minutes, until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F; brush with remaining 1/4 cup ketchup during last 10 minutes, if desired. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into slices.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Wrangler’s beef chiliIngredients
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, drained and rinsed
2 cans (8 ounces) no-salt added tomato sauce
1 cup frozen corn
1 cup water
2 teaspoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Hot cooked whole wheat macaroni (optional)
Toppings
Crushed baked tortilla chips, chopped green or regular onion, chopped tomato, chopped bell pepper, chopped fresh cilantro, reduced-fat shredded Cheddar cheese, nonfat Greek yogurt (optional)
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and onions; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings, as necessary.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in beans, tomato sauce, corn, water, spices and herbs. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over macaroni, if desired. Garnish with toppings, as desired.
Cincinnati-Style Beef Chili: Stir in 1 teaspoon cinnamon with other seasonings in Step 2. Serve over hot cooked whole wheat spaghetti.
Moroccan-Style Beef Chili: Substitute 1 cup frozen peas for corn. Stir in 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice with other seasonings in Step 2. Serve over whole hot cooked whole wheat couscous or brown rice.
Cook’s Tip: Baked potato halves can be substituted for whole wheat macaroni.