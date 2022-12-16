Here are some classic holiday recipes from the folks at Gold Medal Flour.
Classic Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
• 1 cup butter or margarine, softened
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
• 1 egg
• 2 1/2 cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon cream of tartar
• Granulated sugar or colored sugar
Directions
1. Mix powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, almond extract and egg in large bowl. Stir in remaining ingredients except granulated sugar. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours.
2. Heat oven to 375°F. Lightly grease cookie sheet.
3. Divide dough in half. Roll each half 1/4 inch thick on lightly floured surface. Cut into desired shapes with 2- to 2 1/2-inch cookie cutters. Sprinkle with granulated sugar. Place on cookie sheet.
4. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are light brown. Remove from cookie sheet. Cool on wire rack.
Tips
• You can prevent cookie dough from sticking to the cookie cutter by dipping the cutter in flour between uses.
• Rise to the occasion! If using self-rising flour, there is no need to add baking soda and cream of tartar.
• To ensure recipe success, do not use vegetable oil spreads.
• For swirl frosted cookies, frost each cookie with white cookie icing. Pipe 4 to 5 small dots red, green or blue cookie icing or decorating gel on top of each cookie, immediately swirl color with toothpick to create marble designs.
Stollen
Ingredients
• 1 package regular or quick active dry yeast
• 3/4 cup warm water (105°F to 115°F)
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 3 eggs
• 1 egg, separated
• 1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened
• 3 1/2 cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour or Better for Bread flour
• 1/2 cup blanched almonds
• 1/4 cup chopped candied citron
• 1/4 cup chopped candied cherries, if desired
• 1/4 cup raisins
• 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
• 1 tablespoon butter or margarine, softened
• 1 tablespoon water
Glaze
• 1 1/3 cups powdered sugar
• 2 tablespoons milk
Directions
1. In large bowl, dissolve yeast in 3/4 cup warm water. Beat in granulated sugar, the salt, eggs, egg yolk, 1/2 cup butter and 1 3/4 cups of the flour with electric mixer on medium speed 10 minutes, scraping bowl constantly. Stir in remaining flour, the almonds, citron, cherries, raisins and lemon peel. Scrape batter from side of bowl. Cover and let rise in warm place 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until double. (Dough is ready if indentation remains when touched.) Cover and refrigerate egg white.
2. Stir down batter by beating about 25 strokes. Cover tightly and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
3. Grease cookie sheet. Place dough on well-floured surface; turn to coat with flour. Divide in half; press each half into 10x7-inch oval. Spread with 1 tablespoon butter. Fold ovals lengthwise in half; press only folded edge firmly. Place on cookie sheet. Beat egg white and 1 tablespoon water; brush over folded ovals. Cover and let rise in warm place 45 to 60 minutes or until double.
4. Heat oven to 375°F. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
5. In medium bowl, mix powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Spread glaze over warm stollen.
Tips
• Tuck 1 or 2 of these baked loaves in the freezer for up to 2 months.
• Not fond of citron? Use chopped dried fruit in its place.
• Instead of making the glaze, you can sprinkle the top of the stollen with powdered sugar instead.
Chocolate Sugar Cookies
Ingredients
• 3 cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour
• 1 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 1 cup light brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons milk
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 3 large eggs
Directions
1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until creamy. Beat in the milk and vanilla and then the eggs, one at a time, until mixture is well combined. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the dry ingredients until a thick soft dough forms. Divide dough into 2 balls, wrap each one in plastic wrap and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Between two pieces of parchment paper, roll each ball of dough out to 1/4-inch thick. Cut into desired shapes. Repeat with remaining dough until you’ve used it all.
3. With a spatula, transfer cookies to parchment-lined baking sheets, placing them about an inch apart. Bake for about 8-10 minutes, rotating cookie sheets after 5 minutes, or until cookies are set in the middle. Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Ice and decorate once cooled.
Peppermint Snowball Cookies
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup finely crushed peppermint candies (12 candies)
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar
• 1 cup butter, softened
• 1/3 cup powdered sugar
• 1/4 cup finely crushed peppermint candies (12 candies)
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 2 1/4 cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Heat oven to 325°F. Mix 1/4 cup crushed candies and 1/4 cup powdered sugar; reserve. Mix butter, 1/3 cup powdered sugar, 1/4 cup crushed candies and the vanilla in medium bowl. Stir in flour and salt.
2. Shape dough by level measuring tablespoonfuls into balls. Place about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet.
3. Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until set but not brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet; roll in reserved candy mixture. Cool completely on wire rack. Roll in candy mixture again.
Tips
• Make short work of crushing hard peppermint candy. Place candy in a large plastic food-storage bag, and chill in the freezer. Crush candy inside of the bag by lightly pounding with the smooth side of a meat mallet or a small pot.
• We recommend using butter in this recipe for the most tender cookies.
Holiday Spritz
Ingredients
• 1 cup butter or margarine, softened
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 egg
• 2 1/2 cups Gold Medal all-purpose flour
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 1/4 teaspoon almond extract or vanilla
• Few drops of food color, if desired
Directions
1. Heat oven to 400°. Beat butter, sugar and egg in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Stir in remaining ingredients.
2. Place dough in cookie press. Form desired shapes on ungreased cookie sheet.
3. Bake 5 to 8 minutes or until set but not brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheet to wire rack; cool completely.
Tips
• Stir 2 ounces unsweetened baking chocolate, melted and cooled, into butter-sugar mixture. Omit food color.
• Substitute rum extract for the almond extract. Tint dough with food colors. After baking, spread cooled cookies with Butter Rum Glaze: Melt 1/4 cup butter or margarine in 1-quart saucepan; remove from heat. Stir in 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon rum extract. Stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons hot water until glaze is spreadable. Tint glaze with food color to match cookies.
• Stir in 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice with the flour.
• Before baking spruce up your Spritz with: • Currants, raisins, small candies, chopped nuts, slices of candied fruits or candied fruit peels arranged in festive patterns. After baking decorate with:
• Edible glitter, colored sugar, nonpareils, red cinnamon candies or finely chopped nuts. A drop of corn syrup will hold the decorations in place nicely.
