Grilling season is in full swing. Here are some recipes from the Beef Council.
Classic beef cheeseburgers
Ingredients:
• 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
• 1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
• 4 hamburger buns, split
• 4 slices cheese (such as Cheddar, American, Swiss, etc.)
• 4 lettuce leaves
• 4 tomato slices
Toppings:
• Ketchup, mustard, onion slices, pickle slices (optional)
Cooking:
1. Combine Ground Beef and steak seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place buns, cut sides down, on grid. Grill until lightly toasted. During last minute of grilling, top each burger with cheese slice.
Cook’s Tip: To prepare on stovetop, heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 12 to 15 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
3. Line bottom of each bun with lettuce; top with tomato, burger and toppings, as desired. Close sandwiches.
Grilled top round steak with parmesan asparagus
Ingredients:
• 1 beef top round steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
• 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
• 1 teaspoon olive oil
• 3 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese
• Hot cooked orzo (optional)
Marinade:
• 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
• 2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend
• 2 teaspoons minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Cooking:
1. Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook) Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: To make asparagus spears easier to turn on the grill, thread them ladder-style onto two 12-inch metal skewers. Insert a skewer about 1 inch from each end of spear, leaving small space between spears. Use tongs to turn entire asparagus “ladder” for even cooking.
3. Immediately sprinkle cheese over asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with asparagus and orzo, if desired.
Grilled T-bone with BBQ rub
Ingredients:
• 2 beef T-bone or porterhouse steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)
BBQ Rub:
• 2 tablespoons chile powder
• 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon ground cumin
• 2 teaspoons minced garlic
• 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
Cooking:
1. Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks.
2. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 15 to 20 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness, turning once.
Classic beef kabobs
Ingredients:
• 1 pound beef top sirloin steak cut 1-inch thick
• 8 ounces mushrooms
• 1 medium red, yellow, or green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces
• Salt
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
Cooking:
1. Cut beef Top Sirloin Boneless steak into 1-inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in large bowl. Add beef, mushrooms, bell pepper pieces and onion pieces; toss to coat.
Cook’s Tip: One pound beef tenderloin steak cut 1-inch thick may be used.
2. Alternately thread beef and vegetable pieces evenly onto eight 12-inch metal skewers, leaving small spaces between pieces.
Cook’s Tip: Eight 12-inch bamboo skewers may be substituted for metal skewers. Soak bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes before using; drain.
3. Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season kabobs with salt, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: To broil, place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.
Lemon-garlic grilled tri-tip roast with grilled vegetables
Ingredients:
• 1 beef tri-tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
• 4 ears corn, husked
• 1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
• 1 red onion, cut into 8 wedges
Marinade:
• 1/2 cup dry white wine
• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon no-salt added lemon pepper seasoning
• 1 tablespoon minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
Seasoning:
• 2 teaspoons no-salt added lemon pepper (divided)
Cooking:
1. Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef tri-tip Roast and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn roast to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours, turning occasionally.
2. Remove roast from marinade; discard marinade. Pat dry with paper towel. Prepare gas grill for indirect cooking by lighting two thirds to one half your grill, leaving remainder off. When grill is hot (10 to 15 minutes), place roast directly above flames. Cover and sear all sides of roast, approximately 8 minutes each. Move roast to unlit area on grid. Cover and cook 14 to 16 minutes until medium rare (135°F) to medium (150°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Place vegetables directly above flames. Cover and cook corn 15 to 20 minutes; asparagus 7 to 11 minutes and onions 11 to 15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally. Remove roast. Let roast stand 5 to 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 5°F to 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.
3. Carve roast against the grain into 1/4-inch slices; season with 1 teaspoon lemon pepper. Sprinkle remaining 1teaspoon lemon pepper over vegetables; toss gently. Season roast and vegetables with salt and pepper, as desired.
Cowboy steak & roast rub
Ingredients:
• 2 teaspoons sweet paprika
• 1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves
• 1 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Cooking:
1. Combine all ingredients in small bowl; press evenly onto beef steak(s) or roast.
2. Grill, pan-broil or broil steaks; place roast in oven and cook according to chart. Cook to medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness.