Here are some classic sandwich recipes from beefitswhatsfordinner.com.
Classic beef reuben sandwich
Ingredients:
12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef or Pastrami
2 tablespoons butter, softened
8 slices rye or pumpernickel bread
8 slices reduced-fat Swiss cheese
1-1/2 cups drained sauerkraut
1/4 cup Thousand Island Dressing
Cooking:
Lightly spread butter on one side of each slice of bread.
Prepare Thousand Island Dressing.
Thousand Island Dressing:
Combine 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup drained sweet pickle relish, 2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce in medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate at lease 1 hour.
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place 2 bread slices, butter side down, in skillet. Top each bread slice with 1 tablespoon dressing, 3 ounces corned beef, quarter of sauerkraut and 2 cheese slices. Top with 2 bread slices butter side up.
Cook sandwiches 4 to 6 minutes or until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted, turning once. Repeat with remaining bread, dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese. Serve with additional Thousand Island Dressing, as desired.
Beef French dip with au jus
Ingredients:
3 pounds beef Brisket Flat Half
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 large sweet onions, cut into 1/4-inch slices
2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 package (1-1/4 ounces) dry onion soup mix
1 teaspoon minced garlic
8 to 10 French rolls, split, toasted
Sliced provolone or Swiss cheese (optional)
Cooking:
Cut beef Brisket Flat Half into 3 to 4 pieces. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef brisket in stockpot; brown pieces evenly. Remove brisket from stockpot; set aside.
Add onions to stockpot; cook on low heat 18 to 22 minutes until lightly caramelized, stirring occasionally. Add broth, soy sauce, soup mix and garlic. Return brisket to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.
Cook’s Tip: Beef brisket can be cooked, covered, in an oven preheated to 325°F for 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender.
Remove brisket; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Carve brisket against the grain into very thin slices. Divide brisket evenly among rolls and top with prepared onions. Top with cheese, as desired. Close sandwiches.
Cook’s Tip: After carving, beef can be returned to cooking liquid and kept warm over low heat until ready to serve, if desired.
Serve sandwiches with cooking liquid on the side for dipping.
Italian beef meatball sandwich rolls
Ingredients:
1 recipe Italian-Style Beef Sausage
2 eggs, divided
1/4 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
12 cherry-sized mozzarella balls (about 6 ounces)
12 ounces refrigerated pizza dough
2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
Garnish:
Marinara sauce, chopped basil leaves (optional)
Cooking:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine Italian-Style Beef Sausage mixture, 1 egg and bread crumbs in large bowl; mixing thoroughly. Shape into 12, 2-inch meatballs. Place a mozzarella ball in the middle of each meatball, making sure the mozzarella ball is completely covered with the beef mixture. Place meatballs on aluminum-foiled lined broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 24 to 27 minutes.
Cook’s Tip: Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly.
Cut dough into 12 pieces, about 1 ounce each. Stretch each piece to cover 1 meatball, pinching the edges to seal. Place on parchment-lines shallow-rimmed baking sheet, seam-side down. Place remaining 1 egg in small bowl, beat with a fork. Brush rolls with egg; top with Parmesan cheese.
Bake rolls in 400°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with marinara sauce and basil, as desired.
Classic beef sloppy Joes
Ingredients:
1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
1 cup minced sweet onion
1 cup minced green bell pepper
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) unsalted tomato sauce
1/4 cup barbecue sauce
1/4 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
4 whole wheat hamburger buns or 8 slider buns
Toppings:
Dill pickle slices, coleslaw, American or Cheddar cheese slices (optional)
Cooking:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion, cook 3 to 5 minutes until golden brown. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and mustard; increase heat to medium-high. Bring to a boil; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
Cook’s Tip: You may add an additional 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce for sweeter, richer flavor.
Divide beef mixture evenly among buns. Top with pickles, coleslaw and cheese, if desired. Close sandwiches.
Cook’s Tip: You may serve the beef mixture over hot cooked whole wheat pasta instead of buns.