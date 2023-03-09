Lee Pitts

A popular idea floating around the vegan community is that we could solve the whole climate change dilemma (hoax) overnight if all the world’s vegan billionaires would donate a billion dollars each to buy up all the cows on earth and destroy them. I am far from being a mathematician but I did a bit of number crunching on the back of a napkin to see if the vegan’s idea would work.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization there are one and a half BILLION head of cattle on earth and let’s say each one of them was worth $1,000. According to my calculations it would cost one and a half TRILLION dollars to buy all the world’s cattle.

