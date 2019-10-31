Complimentary CORE pesticide training classes along with a continuation of popular forklift training courses and other educational opportunities top the list of classes and seminar offerings at the 2019 Willamette Valley Ag Expo, said Jill Ingalls, the Expo’s event coordinator.
No registration is required for the CORE training sessions, she said, noting that a maximum of 4 credits are available per attendee. The training sessions will be offered Tuesday, Nov. 12, and be repeated Thursday, Nov. 14. Attendees may go to one day or the other for their classes.
Here’s the schedule of those and other classes:
Tuesday, Nov. 12
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (2 CORE credits) Santiam Building Classroom. Worker Protection Standard, “What Does it Look Like on Your Farm?” by Kaci Buhl.
“Pesticide Fate in Off-target Environment and Mitigation Measures,” by Jeff Jenkins.
12:30-2 p.m. — Lunch Break. On your own, concessions available.
1-2 p.m. Willamette Conference Center. Transportation Compliance Overview, presented by David Gaffney, Pape Group Corporate Fleet Compliance Specialist. A certificate of completion will be issued to attendees. No registration is required. Topics: DOT requirements and record keeping, load securement specific to machinery regulations, truck pre-trip and annual inspection requirements, commercial driver’s license requirements, size and weight limits and farm exceptions.
2-4 p.m. (2 CORE credits) Santiam Building Classroom. “Oregon Agriculture Current Issues and Lessons Learned 2019,” by Andrea Sonnen (ODA).
Wednesday, Nov. 13
10:30 a.m. Free forklift certification. Advance online registration required — free with $4 admission. Presented in English only, testing completed in English only. Includes classroom, workbook, written knowledge check verification with a practical driving evaluation following. Proof of successful completion provided. Program and equipment sponsored by Overton Safety Training and Papé Material Handling. Class size limited. To register, go to http://wvaexpo.com/classes/
10:30 a.m.-noon. Willamette Conference Center. CPR/AED with Standard First Aid. Advance online registration is required along with $30 fee. The course will cover CPR & Choking for ages 8 and over, AED training for adult and child victims and first aid for basic injuries and sudden illnesses.
1-5 p.m. Train the Trainer Forklift Course. Presented by Overton Safety Training. Advance registration and payment required — see more detail at www.wvaexpo.com. “Train the Trainer” programs and materials are solely for the employer’s internal training of employees. Use by individuals or companies for commercial fee-based training is prohibited. Includes Trainer Media Kit in English: Only $395 with discount code ($500 discount, regularly $895 per person). Includes Trainer Media Kit in Dual Language English and Spanish: Only $445 with discount code ($500 discount, regularly $945 per person). You must enter the code WVAE2019 at registration to receive the event discount.
1-2 p.m. Willamette Conference Center. Standard First Aid. Advance online registration is required along with $20 fee. The course will cover first aid for basic injuries and sudden illnesses.
Thursday, Nov. 14
10:30-12:30 p.m. (2 CORE credits) Santiam Building Classroom. Worker Protection Standard, “What Does it Look Like on Your Farm?” by Kaci Buhl.
“Pesticide Fate in Off-target Environment and Mitigation Measures,” by Jeff Jenkins.
2-4 p.m. (2 CORE credits) Santiam Building Classroom. “Oregon Agriculture Current Issues and Lesson Learned 2019,” by Andrea Sonnen (ODA).