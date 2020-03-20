Like many businesses in the Pacific Northwest, we at the Capital Press are taking a few precautions to help slow the potential spread of COVID-19.
Many of our staff members have elected to temporarily work from home. As a result, we have closed our office to walk-in traffic. If you have business that must be conducted in person, we ask that you call and make an appointment so that we can ensure that you are served.
The inside sales representatives who take classified line ads are working from their homes. They are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During those hours please continue to call our toll-free number, 800-882-6789. These calls are being routed to their personal numbers, a process that takes a little longer than normal, so please stay on the line until someone picks up.
You can also use our self-serve, online portal to place your ad.
We also encourage all of our subscribers to register for free and full online access to Capital Press content and digital facsimiles or our print publication. You can do this through an online portal, or call us during regular business hours at 800-781-3214 for assistance.
By registering you will ensure that you will always have access to all of the news and advertising available from the Capital Press.
During these uncertain times we have all experienced disruptions to our normal routines. While some of our procedures have changed because of these circumstances, we remain committed to serving our readers and advertisers.
Thank you for your patronage.