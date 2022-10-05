Wade Rain SolarRoll Powered by HydroSide

Wade Rain SolarRoll Powered by HydroSide

We are excited to announce a partnership between HydroSide Systems and Travis Pattern and Foundry!

Starting this fall, Travis Pattern will be offering a Wade Rain Poweroll frame powered by the HydroSide solar drive train. The dependability of the Poweroll + the latest and most advanced technology by HydroSide = the SolarRoll. Your wheel line will move at the click of a button. No more broken pull-start lines. No more tinkering with motors. No more refuels. Say goodbye to gas, and hello to solar power.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags