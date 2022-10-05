Wade Rain SolarRoll Powered by HydroSide

We are excited to announce a partnership between HydroSide Systems and Travis Pattern and Foundry!
Starting this fall, Travis Pattern will be offering a Wade Rain Poweroll frame powered by the HydroSide solar drive train. The dependability of the Poweroll + the latest and most advanced technology by HydroSide = the SolarRoll. Your wheel line will move at the click of a button. No more broken pull-start lines. No more tinkering with motors. No more refuels. Say goodbye to gas, and hello to solar power.
Plans are in the works to offer the HydroSide drivetrain on the Western hydraulic lines as well. And in early 2023, Travis Pattern and HydroSide will release a retro-fit kit to be used on your existing Poweroll movers.
As a result of this exciting new partnership, we will no longer be manufacturing the HydroMover. We will continue to support our existing HydroMover users and honor our warranty on those machines.
For more information you can visit the Wade Rain or Travis Pattern Catalog to see spec sheets and products sheets on these new movers, or contact any of the irrigation team at Travis Pattern. To purchase a SolarRoll, contact your local Wade Rain dealer.
