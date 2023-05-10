While the sunny spring days are a great time to work in the yard, preparing your home and property for the upcoming fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is spreading the word of caution for those using fire as a tool to burn yard debris.
“If burning is your only option to dispose of woody material, safety needs to be your priority, as escaped debris burns are the leading cause of wildfires in Oregon. Over the last 10 years, DFPA has suppressed 165 fires related to debris burning, over half of which occurred outside of fire season, during the spring and fall months.”
The unseasonably warm conditions forecasted for this upcoming weekend pose an increased fire risk to the area. Residents are encouraged to refrain from burning when abnormally warm or windy conditions are forecasted and should always follow these tips when utilizing fire as a tool:
• Check with your local fire department to see if debris burning is allowed in your area as fire restrictions may vary from one fire district or town to another.
• Consider alternatives to burning yard debris, such as composting, chipping, or recycling the material. If burning is your only option, consider covering the pile with plastic and waiting for safer conditions before conducting the burn.
• Don’t burn prohibited materials. Prohibited materials include rubber and plastic products, tires, garbage, petroleum, asphalt or industrial waste, and any material that creates dense smoke or noxious odors.
• Divide large debris piles into smaller piles. Smaller piles burn quicker and are easier to control.
• Before ignition begins, debris piles should be surrounded by a fire trail that has been scraped down to mineral soil.
• Have a shovel and charged garden hose at the burn site and stay with the fire until it is completely extinguished.
• Call 911 immediately if your debris burn escapes containment.
Residents who have previously burned debris piles this winter or spring are encouraged to go back and check the burned area to ensure that the pile is completely extinguished. If not properly extinguished, old burn piles can smolder for weeks or even months before coming back to life on a warm, windy day.
Please remember that those who choose to burn yard debris are liable for fire suppression costs and most likely the damages to neighboring properties if their burn escapes containment. These costs can range anywhere from a few hundred dollars, to potentially millions of dollars.
