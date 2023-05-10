Wildfire Smoky

While the sunny spring days are a great time to work in the yard, preparing your home and property for the upcoming fire season, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is spreading the word of caution for those using fire as a tool to burn yard debris.

 “If burning is your only option to dispose of woody material, safety needs to be your priority, as escaped debris burns are the leading cause of wildfires in Oregon. Over the last 10 years, DFPA has suppressed 165 fires related to debris burning, over half of which occurred outside of fire season, during the spring and fall months.”

