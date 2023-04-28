sm usda 1.jpg (copy)

U.S. Department of Agriculture headquarters in Washington, D.C.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, April 1, 2023 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) reminds producers that FSA offers farm ownership and farm operating loans to underserved applicants as well as beginning farmers and ranchers. Underserved or beginning farmers and ranchers who cannot obtain commercial credit from a bank can apply for FSA direct or guaranteed loans.

“Farming and ranching is a capital-intensive business and FSA is committed to helping producers start and maintain their agricultural operations,” said Jon Wyss, FSA State Executive Director in Washington State.

