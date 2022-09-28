Traction Ag
Traction Ag

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Traction Ag Inc., the first cloud-based farm management software that delivers financial solutions to growers across the Midwest, today announced it has raised $3 million in Seed funding.

The company will use this investment to bring added functionality and value to its integrated farm accounting and operations application.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you