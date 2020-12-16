As Christmas approaches, the U.S. Postal Service reports that a record number of packages have entered the mail stream. That's in addition to the millions of Christmas cards being delivered.
The Postal Service expected to deliver roughly 20 million packages a day during the holiday season, but that number has exceeded 40 million some days, according to USPS. Mail processing plants and local post offices are challenged to keep up with the volume.
As a result, the delivery of publications, such as the Capital Press, could be delayed by several days.
But every Capital Press subscriber is entitled to access an electronic facsimile of the newspaper as early as Thursday morning on capitalpress.com.
To activate your online subscription, go to the subscriber portal at capitalpress.com. You will need your account number. Or, if you need help, call our customer service center at 1-800-781-3214.
By activating your account, you will also have 24/7 access to all of the content on capitalpress.com.