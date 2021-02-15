Pesticide safety seminars scheduled for this week's virtual Northwest Ag Show have been postponed.
The seminars were to be presented Tuesday and Wednesday by representatives of Oregon OSHA and the Department of Agriculture.
Severe ice and snow storms over the weekend in the Willamette Valley have left the presenters without electricity and internet connections, making it impossible for them to conduct the seminars.
Show organizers plan to reschedule the presentations and are awaiting approval from the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Those who registered for any of the sessions will receive notification of the dates and times.
Show organizers apologize for any inconvenience.