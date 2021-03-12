Like the past several sessions, the Oregon Legislature is considering a slate of bills that could deeply impact producers like me. Unlike recent sessions, legislators considering those bills do not have to look the impacted public in the eye, because the Capitol is closed to the public. In spite of the limitations, I planned to participate in hearings around bills that could impact my operation and my family. Even if I couldn’t look them in the eye in person, at least legislators would not be able to ignore my voice. Or so I thought.
I have watched several hearings where the chair gave unlimited time to invited proponents of a bill that further regulates or taxes me, while giving limited time for opponents. Then they give “members of the public” one minute each. Sixty seconds to explain the huge impact these bills would have. Even giving just one minute, they are still not letting everyone on the ag and forestry side of the issue testify. If I’m the one you are trying regulate and tax, how is it fair to not let me speak even for one minute?
I did my part. I signed up. I was ready to wait as long as necessary to have my turn. I set aside work at home that needed doing because this is important. And I did wait. Twice so far, only to be told, “we’re out of time.” I’ve heard from other people who also waited hours on ag bills and never got to testify.
Most recently, I sat through over an hour of testimony from a legislator — who has never owned or managed forestland — about forest taxation, while dozens of foresters and small woodland owners sat waiting to testify. The hearing was cut off before myself and many others were allowed to testify. There is no additional opportunity to testify scheduled, leaving opponents stuck with written testimony only.
Why are legislators so willing to invite other legislators to use up public testimony time? At the expense of those impacted by the bill in question along with those who best know the subject matter. How is it that with people physically in a hearing room you can hear from dozens and dozens about a bill, but somehow online, you can only get to 8 or 10 or 12? Why cut off hearings when people are waiting to testify because of some artificial deadline? If I’ve still have work to get done at my operation, it doesn’t matter if it’s five o’clock. I work until the job is done.
I can live with election results I don’t like. But I can’t live with a legislative process that prevents my voice from being heard on bills that have a dramatic effect on me and my family and the business we’ve built and the community where we live. Oregon’s legislative process needs to be transparent, open and fair. From what I’ve seen so far, it’s one for three (somewhat transparent). That’s not good enough.
Tim Miller
Siletz, Ore.
Lincoln County Farm Bureau