TOKYO — Gresham, Ore.-based Scenic Fruit Co. has been exporting blueberries to Japan for more than 20 years, and its managers hope to leverage that experience to penetrate the nation's blackberry market.

Not yet exporting blackberries to Japan, they believe they have a great opportunity with the Columbia Star variety.

