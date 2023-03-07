TOKYO — Gresham, Ore.-based Scenic Fruit Co. has been exporting blueberries to Japan for more than 20 years, and its managers hope to leverage that experience to penetrate the nation's blackberry market.
Not yet exporting blackberries to Japan, they believe they have a great opportunity with the Columbia Star variety.
"It's got high brix, good flavor and its texture is firm. It's also the highest quality blackberry that we grow in our region," said Scenic Fruit's Salem plant general manager, Cameron Sinn.
The company, which was founded in 1931, is in Japan to promote its products at the annual international food fair FoodEx. The exhibition is March 7-10 and features 2,562 companies from 60 countries. For the first time, it was held at the Tokyo Big Site, the largest exhibition center in Japan with 16 halls and 1.2 million square feet.
Oregon blackberries were set to be showcased at FoodEx three years ago, but the food fair was canceled because of COVID-19. The Oregon Raspberry and Blackberry Commission had received a specialty crop block grant from the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the USDA to fund the visit and promotion here, ORBC administrator and marketing director Darcy Kochis said.
The commission had previously visited Japan in 2013, she said.
In 2019, a delegation of Japanese buyers visited Oregon's Willamette Valley to see the blackberry and raspberry industry during the peak of harvest.
"They met the farmers and picked the fruit right off the plant," Kochis said.
The buyers said multiple visits and connections were how to build relationships with the Japanese.
"They wanted to know more about the health benefits of blackberries and for us to promote blackberries in Japan," Kochis said.
Kochis said Oregon does not sell many blackberries to Japan yet, but does have the ability to export a lot.
ORBC is promoting Columbia Star blackberries and Marionberries at FoodEx, as those varieties make up over 60% of the Oregon crop.
"We have a contractor here in Japan who set up meetings with buyers in the retail and food services, as well as importers and traders," Kochis said.
A chef served blackberry chocolates and desserts, as well as individual blackberry chocolate cakes with "Oregon" written on top, at a March 9 Agricultural Trade Office reception.
At its booth, ORBC also showed three videos translated into Japanese about the Oregon blackberry industry, and emailed the videos to visitors.
"We can achieve the high quality the Japanese consumer expects," Scenic Fruit's Sinn said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.