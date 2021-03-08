A politician once said, never let a good crisis go to waste. That is exactly what environmental extremists are attempting to do in Emma Newton’s opinion piece about a family facing bankruptcy and reeling from the tragic death of a family member.
That callous approach, misleading opinion pieces, and accompanying paid social media campaigns against our family farms cannot go unchecked. While I cannot speak about the family facing bankruptcy, I can speak to the values of Oregon’s dairy families and the extraordinary environmental and animal ethics we lead with daily.
When it comes to human health and the safety of our food supply, we all want the same things: clean air, clean water and healthy communities. Oregon dairy farmers are doing their part — not only when it comes to producing milk and cheese, but also when it comes to operating with a high degree of responsibility and respect for human, animal and community health.
Dairy farmers operate that way because their families and employees both live in the same communities where they farm, drink the water and breathe the air. In taking care of their operations they are also taking care of their own communities.
The Oregon dairy industry is very diverse. We have farms of all sizes, both conventional and organic, and different management models but all are held to high standards for animal care and environmental impact. Whether a farm is successful or responsible is not based on its size or if it has one more cow too many. The size of a farm should not matter because it’s the values of our Oregon farmers that lead to successful outcomes that are both carefully measured and regulated. The values that drive sound management and positive outcomes are not unique to dairy farmers but unite us in our practice.
Public policy should and, when done correctly, does encourage best management practices. Our laws and regulations are demanding and are designed to help achieve our state’s shared goals, including reducing carbon output and improving air quality. Dairy farmers are and will continue to work with policy makers toward those goals that allow family farms to produce more food, in a cleaner more efficient way. With that in mind, it is important that our policymakers, including our regulators, use facts, not misstatements and hyperbole to set policy and make regulatory decisions. The facts are on Oregon dairy farmers' side. We care about our animals, our community, and our shared environment.
We have members with innovative plans for reducing waste, or reusing it completely to ensure waste generated from animals and crops are re-used. Several farms around the state use methane digesters generating carbon-negative renewable natural gas. The digester at Threemile Canyon Farms sequesters greenhouse gas emissions equal to about what 29,000 passenger vehicles generate per year. Our members work every day to recycle water, manage irrigation practices and conserve precious water resources.
The Oregon Dairy Farmers Association (ODFA), was founded in 1892 to work for dairy farmers throughout the state. These multi-generational organic and conventional Grade A dairy farm families work hard 365 days a year and are proud of the care they provide for their animals, they produce a high quality fluid product that ranks among the highest quality milk in the nation, and our producers take pride in their care of the environment.
For additional information on Oregon dairies and our commitment to healthy animals and environmental stewardship, visit the ODFA website, http://oregondairyfarmers.org.