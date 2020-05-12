President Donald Trump last week asked the Department of Justice to investigate the large disparity between wholesale beef prices and what meatpackers have been paying for cattle amid the coronavirus crisis.
Cattlemen welcome the investigation.
“We wrote the president a letter over a month ago asking for that very thing,” Colin Woodall, CEO of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, said.
“That discrepancy continues to grow. The question is what can be done about it,” he said.
The live fed steer price averaged $100.04 a hundredweight last week, up slightly from a week earlier but down nearly 17% from $120.34 a year ago. The choice beef cutout price averaged $441.53 a hundredweight, up more than 26% from the previous week and more than 97% from $223.49 a year ago, according to USDA.
“Everybody knows there are definitely concerns out there,” Woodall said.
Processors have definitely had additional costs to protect their workers, but how that compares to their true margin is something only they know, he said.
The industry needs a third-party investigation, and NCBA supports DOJ’s involvement, he said.
Cattlemen are going to have to wait to see what the investigation finds. He doesn’t know when that will be, but DOJ is already coordinating with USDA on the investigation, he said.
“NCBA has made it clear to the White House and USDA we need this to be done fast,” he said.
A team of livestock economists commissioned by NCBA estimated the cattle industry will sustain $13.6 billion in losses related to COVID-19 and another $4.4 billion in the value of breeding animals if that revenue loss is not compensated.
Cow-calf operators would suffer the largest losses at $3.7 billion — and potentially the additional $4.4 billion, the economist projected.
Cattle producers across the country, as well as their congressional delegates, have been urging the administration to investigate the run-up in beef prices and downturn in cattle prices. Of particular concern is the potential of price manipulation, given the four largest meatpackers control 80% of U.S. beef processing.
In mid-April, cattlemen’s associations from 23 states sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr calling for DOJ to open an investigation. Last week, attorneys general from 11 states did the same, expressing their concerns over market concentration and potential anticompetitive practices.
R-CALF USA also welcomes the additional scrutiny of a DOJ investigation, Bill Bullard, R-CALF CEO, said.
Meatpackers have been investigated by government agencies and researched by economist in the past with no findings of undue influence on cattle prices, Derrell Peel, extension livestock economist with Oklahoma State University, told Capital Press last week.
Bullard acknowledged that, but said there have never before been so many requests for an investigation from so many different levels of government.
The concerns seem to be growing in intensity and specificity, he said.
“So this appears to be extremely serious, and we welcome a thorough and probing investigation,” he said.
U.S. Cattlemen’s Association did not immediately reply to Capital Press’ request for comment on Monday.