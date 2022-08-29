Seattle, WA — Bryant Christie Inc. (BCI), a provider of global market solutions to food, beverage, and agribusiness, is pleased to announce exciting changes to its leadership team.
Bill Bryant, who served as chairman of BCI since the company’s founding, has moved on to new opportunities and now serves as a paid advisor. In Bill’s place, Eric Rosenberg has expanded his ownership stake in BCI and will serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer. James Christie remains BCI’s president and chief executive officer.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with Bill over the last 30 years. He is a true visionary who set the stage for BCI and served as a mentor on trade policy and government relations to many of us,” said Christie. “At the same time, I’m very excited to have Eric joining me as a senior partner. Eric has been a leader in the company for many years. BCI will continue to innovate and grow; and our staff and clients will benefit from his leadership into the future.”
Rosenberg joined BCI in 1999 as a marketing account manager within the firm’s Market Development business unit. By 2006, he was managing that unit as well as BCI’s Research and Information Services unit. Over the years he has served as account manager for many individual export Market Development clients, lead researcher for market studies and evaluations, and supervised several of BCI’s other services including customized resource centers, data dashboards and the Monitor newsletter.
“This past July marked 30 years in business for BCI,” said Christie. “We’re planning to celebrate this milestone in a number of ways. The new ownership is the first of several significant changes people will see from us in the next few months.”
BCI is well-known in international agricultural trade circles for its expertise in trade policy, market access, export assistance grant programs, research, and other services that facilitate export sales on behalf of its clients.
The firm’s successes are numerous. On the trade policy front, BCI has helped open markets in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, and Mexico for products like apples, cherries, and potatoes. The firm has also preserved markets by navigating restrictive trade barriers, particularly those involving pesticide maximum residue levels (MRLs). Over the years, BCI has been instrumental in helping its clients expand sales in numerous export markets. Additionally, BCI has helped its clients avoid lost sales by working to re-open markets faced with unexpected import restrictions.
“We’re extremely grateful to our existing clients and are proud of the tremendous accomplishments we’ve achieved together over the past 30 years,” Christie said. “Eric and I are looking forward to continuing those partnerships and growing our clients’ export sales even further in the years ahead.”
“I’m looking forward to taking a larger role at BCI,” said Rosenberg. “Exporting food, beverage, and agricultural products is not easy. BCI has the people, experience, and tools to facilitate market access and growth. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead for BCI and our clients.”
Over the next several months, BCI will be launching a new website, an e-newsletter, social media, and other content designed to provide news and insights on international marketing issues. To join the email list and receive regular updates from BCI, please visit BCI here.
