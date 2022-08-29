Seattle, WA — Bryant Christie Inc. (BCI), a provider of global market solutions to food, beverage, and agribusiness, is pleased to announce exciting changes to its leadership team.

Bill Bryant, who served as chairman of BCI since the company’s founding, has moved on to new opportunities and now serves as a paid advisor. In Bill’s place, Eric Rosenberg has expanded his ownership stake in BCI and will serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer. James Christie remains BCI’s president and chief executive officer.

