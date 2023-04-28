New global brand name supports commercialization activities
Brand reinforces value creation to farmers and manufacturers
Recognizes a unique market offer for the smart spraying of herbicides
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, April 27, 2023 – Bosch BASF Smart Farming, the joint venture between Bosch and BASF Digital Farming to globally market and sell smart farming technology, announced today its new brand name: ONE SMART SPRAY.
The distinctive new brand name also applies to its product, previously known as the Smart Spraying Solution. With the name change, a new logo, visual identity, and messaging will be introduced in all markets globally.
The creation of the singular ONE SMART SPRAY brand considers farmer feedback gathered in North America, South America, and Europe across the last 12 months, as product field trials progressed towards full commercial launches.
“ONE SMART SPRAY as a brand brings together the value we create and our purpose, which is to offer one integrated, convenient, and reliable solution to make herbicide spraying not only precise but smart. Not only is the new brand stronger and more memorable, but it will also support our commercialization activities,” says Jorge von Kostrisch, Global Marketing & Communications Manager of ONE SMART SPRAY. “Our new tagline, ‘Precision Made Smart,’ brings our purpose to life: to take weed control to the next level by integrating precision, digital and agronomic intelligence into ONE solution,” he adds.
ONE SMART SPRAY represents an important milestone in the joint venture’s growth, explains Florian Gwosdz, Co-Managing Director of ONE SMART SPRAY. “Back in 2021, Bosch BASF Smart Farming was founded upon the promising opportunity of creating something unique, by joining the hardware, software, and connectivity capabilities of Bosch with the digital and agronomic expertise of BASF. The promise is now a reality, with the technology tested and proven, series production underway, and feedback constantly enthusiastic. The new brand is our next step to scaling up in the market.”
Konstantin Kretschun, Co-Managing Director of ONE SMART SPRAY, adds: “ONE SMART SPRAY is the realization of a value proposition like no other available to farmers today. The camera-based system developed by Bosch detects weeds in milliseconds and precisely sprays only where necessary and only as much as needed. Using the field-specific data in a digital platform by xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, ONE SMART SPRAY also offers customized agronomic recommendations, intelligent sensitivity levels, high-precision agronomic maps, automated documentation, and further features in ONE solution. This is truly smart weed control, which supports maximum input efficiency and more sustainable farming practices.”
The new brand follows recent announcements of commercial agreements with agricultural equipment manufacturers AGCO and Dammann for the integration of the ONE SMART SPRAY technology with their sprayer lines. This complements existing business contracts with Amazone and Stara, where the innovative technology will be incorporated into crop sprayers produced by each company.
For more information: ONE SMART SPRAY brand video - YouTube About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions Division Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.
About BASF
BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $25.7 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world.
Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.
About ONE SMART SPRAY – a brand by Bosch BASF Smart Farming GmbH ONE SMART SPRAY – a joint venture of Bosch and BASF – was established in 2021 to offer farmers the best of two worlds, joining the hardware, software and connectivity capabilities from Bosch and the digital and agronomic expertise of BASF Digital Farming. ONE SMART SPRAY makes precision smart by combining the best of precision technology, digital tools, and agronomic intelligence to take weed control to the next level and make agriculture more productive, profitable, and sustainable. More information at onesmartspray.com
About xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions – a brand by BASF Digital Farming GmbH xarvio® Digital Farming Solutions is at the forefront of the digital transformation of agriculture, optimizing crop production. xarvio® offers digital products, based on a global leading crop modelling platform. The technology delivers independent, field-zone-specific agronomic advice that enables farmers to produce their crops most efficiently and sustainably. The products - xarvio® SCOUTING, xarvio® FIELD MANAGER and xarvio® HEALTHY FIELDS are used by farmers in more than 100 countries worldwide. More than 100,000 farmers and consultants have signed-up for xarvio® FIELD MANAGER, setting-up a field area greater than 16 million hectares in 14 countries. xarvio®
SCOUTING has been downloaded by more than 7 million users. For more information please visit www.xarvio.com or any of our social media channels.
About Bosch Group Mobility Solutions
Mobility Solutions is the largest Bosch Group business sector. According to preliminary figures, it generated sales of 52.6 billion euros in 2022, and thus contributed almost 60 percent of total sales from operations. This makes the Bosch Group one of the leading automotive suppliers. The Mobility Solutions business sector pursues a vision of mobility that is safe, sustainable, and exciting, and combines the group’s expertise in the domains of personalization, automation, electrification, and connectivity. For its customers, the outcome is integrated mobility solutions. The business sector’s main areas of activity are injection technology and powertrain peripherals for internal-combustion engines, diverse solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, driver-assistance and automated functions, technology for user-friendly infotainment as well as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, repair-shop concepts, and technology and services for the automotive aftermarket.
Bosch is synonymous with important automotive innovations, such as electronic engine management, the ESP anti-skid system, and common-rail diesel technology.
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2022). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 88.4 billion euros in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors:
Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. With its more than 400 locations worldwide, the Bosch Group has been carbon neutral since the first quarter of 2020. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 85,000 associates in research and development, of which nearly 44,000 are software engineers.
Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.