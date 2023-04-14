About Bosch BASF Smart Farming

Bosch BASF Smart Farming – a joint venture of Bosch and BASF – was established in 2021 to combine the best of two worlds: with the agronomic know-how from BASF and hardware expertise from Bosch, we create the farming of tomorrow, today. Combining precision technology, digital tools, and agronomic intelligence, we offer smart farming solutions that really work to make agriculture more productive, profitable, and sustainable. More information at: www.smartfarming.ag

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR. Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com.

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About Bosch Group Mobility Solutions

Mobility Solutions is the largest division of the Bosch Group. In 2019, it contributed with 46.8 billion euros, accounted for 60 percent of operating sales. This makes the technology company one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry. The Mobility Solutions division pursues the vision of safe, sustainable and inspiring mobility of the future and bundles its competencies in the domains of personalization, automation and mobility management. electrification and networking. The division offers its customers integrated mobility solutions. The main business areas are: Injection technology and auxiliary units for combustion engines as well as a wide range of solutions for powertrain electrification, vehicle safety systems, assistance and automation functions, Technology for user-friendly infotainment and communication across vehicles, workshop concepts as well as technology and service for the automotive trade. Important automotive innovations such as electronic engine management, anti-skid ESP, or common-rail diesel technology come from Bosch.

The Bosch Group is a leading international technology and service company with some 400,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2019). In fiscal year 2019, it generated sales of 77.7 billion euros. Its activities are divided into the four business sectors Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading provider in the Internet of Things (IoT), Bosch offers innovative solutions for Smart Home, Industry 4.0, and Connected Mobility. Bosch is pursuing the vision of sustainable, safe, and exciting mobility.

With its expertise in sensor technology, software and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, the company can offer its customers networked and cross-domain solutions from a single source. The strategic goal of the Bosch Group is to provide solutions and products for networked life that either have artificial intelligence (AI) or are developed or produced with their help. With innovative and inspiring products and services, Bosch improves the quality of life of people all over the world.

Bosch offers "Invented for life. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in 60 countries. Including trading and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, development, and sales network covers almost every country in the world. The basis for future growth is the innovative strength of the company. Bosch employs some 72,600 associates in research and development at 126 locations worldwide. The company employs some 30,000 software developers. More information is available at www.bosch.com, iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-presse.de, twitter.com/BoschPress.