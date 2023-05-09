RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 9, 2023 – BASF is excited to support a safe growing season in 2023 with the launch of the BASF Safety Scouts program for U.S. farm families.
The BASF Safety Scouts program supports children in learning about the value and importance of farm safety by providing safety kits to families free of charge. The kits contain a high-visibility safety vest, educational activities, and more, and encourages participants to take on the role of their farm’s safety ambassador — an interactive and fun way to engage in learning about farm safety.
The BASF Safety Scouts program offers two kits. The Safety “Scout” kit is designed for children six years of age and younger while the Safety “Captain” kit activities are geared for children seven and older and promote additional safety tasks, including working with an adult to choose a designated “Safety Spot” muster point on the farm.
This spring, the BASF Safety Scouts program will provide 2,000 kits to farm families throughout the U.S. with an additional 2,000 kits available in Canada, free of charge, while supplies last.
“BASF is committed to advocating for and prioritizing farm safety year-round,” says Scott Kay, BASF Vice President, U.S. Agricultural Solutions. “For our grower customers, retail and industry partners, there is nothing more important than the safety of the people who work on their farms and agricultural operations.”
“Farmers go to work every day doing the biggest job on earth. We take great pride in supporting the next generation of farmers through the BASF Safety Scouts program designed to support farms to be safer and healthier places for all to live, work and play,” Kay adds.
Within their kits, participants in the Safety Scouts and Safety Captain programs will receive content catered toward farm safety and tailored for their respective age groups. The kits include:
An adjustable child-sized safety vest, compliant with safety standards.
A customizable name badge.
Safety-themed activity/coloring sheets.
A safety pledge.
A BASF Safety Scouts reward badge.
An official BASF Safety Scouts participant certificate.
With an ever-present need for awareness around farm safety, the BASF Safety Scouts program plays a critical role in helping farm families and caregivers keep safety top of mind and instill these values at a young age.
Safety Scouts and Safety Captains can share pictures, videos, drawings and safety tips by tagging @BASFAgProducts on Twitter using the hashtag #BASFSafetyScouts.
