RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 13, 2023 — BASF embraced the theme of this year’s Commodity Classic – Preparing for the Next Generation – by sharing its growing portfolio of solutions at the three-day event in Orlando last week.
Front and center was the latest innovation from the Kixor herbicide family, Surtain corn herbicide. Upon registration, which is expected later this year, this revolutionary resistance management tool will deliver the first solid-encapsulation technology to the marketplace, enabling farmers to apply pre-and early post-emergence in corn.
The full integration of BASF’s innovation pipeline enables the company to anticipate grower solutions. BASF highlighted such solutions in its advanced seed portfolio, treatment, fungicide and herbicide portfolios for corn, soybean and wheat growers.
The company continues to innovate across its pipeline of seeds and traits, seed treatments, biological and chemical crop protection over the next decade.
“From introducing our newest innovation, Surtain herbicide, to continuing the conversation on emerging technologies in areas like weed resistance, plant health and digital farming, this year’s event provided a great opportunity for us to showcase BASF’s commitment to delivering grower-focused solutions,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President of Agricultural Solutions, North America.
The “Science Behind” Herbicide Formulations
Through its 16th annual Science Behind event, BASF shared a look behind the curtain at Surtain corn herbicide, developed with a revolutionary new solid-encapsulation formulation backed by 10 years of research and development.
This novel technology will enable farmers to apply Kixor herbicide pre-and early post-emergence in corn, expanding the application window and residual weed control into the growing season.
“With weeds evolving to be resistant to 21 of the 31 known herbicide sites of action, this type of innovation is needed to help growers fight those resistant weeds and preserve the technologies available to them today — building a bridge to novel artificial intelligence in the future,” said Scott Kay, Vice President, U.S. Agricultural Solutions, BASF.
BASF is currently awaiting EPA regulatory approvals for Surtain herbicide, but the company anticipates those approvals will come later this year in time for a 2024 commercial launch.
Commodity Classic 2023
With the need for more product innovation paired with the uncertainties of a volatile marketplace, BASF had experts on hand to talk to growers specifically about how to overcome current challenges and be successful this growing season.
Key topics of discussion included:
• The BASF Grower Financing Program: This program is helping growers lower the cost of doing business by offering zero percent interest rates in a turbulent financial environment through it’s John Deere Financing program.
• Planning for Plant Health: Planning fungicide applications is becoming more essential for growers. Recent microscopic imagery by BASF shows that disease affects a plant up to 19 days before it is visible to the naked eye. 1 Growers need to be protecting their fields from the get-go because scouting fields for disease isn’t enough.
• A Zero-Tolerance Approach to Weed Control: Operation Weed Eradication takes a balanced approach of utilizing cultural and mechanical practices, chemical control, and eradication diligence to help growers take a step in the right direction towards a weed-free future.
“Events such as Commodity Classic give us the opportunity to hear from a variety of growers face to face, working together to address their biggest challenges,” Kay said.
“We know farming is the biggest job on earth and we’re thankful for the opportunity to partner with them on solutions for now and the future.”
Innovation Pipeline
The BASF team also shared an update on its innovation pipeline, which is well positioned for the future. Developments are underway in BASF’s core canola, cotton and soybean seed businesses and in its crop protection portfolio in major crops, like wheat, canola, soybean, corn, cotton, rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.
“BASF is committed to providing innovative products and solutions, such as Surtain, to address grower challenges,” Rea said. “By 2025, we expect to introduce 25 new products designed to make farming even more productive and sustainable.”
For more information about Surtain, agronomic insights, or the innovation pipeline, contact your local BASF representative.
Surtain herbicide, an innovation from the Kixor herbicide family, is not registered and not available for sale. This information is provided for educational purposes only and is not intended to promote the sale of the product. Any sale of this product after registration is obtained shall be based solely on the EPA approved product label, and any claims regarding product safety and efficacy shall be addressed solely by the label.
Always read and follow label directions. Kixor is a registered trademark and Surtain is a trademark of BASF Corporation. ©2023 BASF. All Rights Reserved.
About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions Division
Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.
About BASF
BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and had sales of $25.7 billion in 2022. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world.
Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary
Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.
