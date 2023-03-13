BASF collage
BASF

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 13, 2023 — BASF embraced the theme of this year’s Commodity Classic – Preparing for the Next Generation – by sharing its growing portfolio of solutions at the three-day event in Orlando last week.

Front and center was the latest innovation from the Kixor herbicide family, Surtain corn herbicide. Upon registration, which is expected later this year, this revolutionary resistance management tool will deliver the first solid-encapsulation technology to the marketplace, enabling farmers to apply pre-and early post-emergence in corn.

