Modes of action

INDIANAPOLIS, IN and Research Triangle Park, NC, August 30, 2022 — Corteva Agriscience and BASF Agricultural Solutions announce their agreement to develop future herbicide-tolerant soybeans and complementing herbicides for farmers in North America and beyond. The collaboration aims to bring competitive alternatives to manage resistant and tough-to-control weeds through innovative trait stacks and durable, long-lasting modes of action.

Farmers will benefit from broader weed management options and strong germplasm choices from both BASF and Corteva seed brands.

