INDIANAPOLIS, IN and Research Triangle Park, NC, August 30, 2022 — Corteva Agriscience and BASF Agricultural Solutions announce their agreement to develop future herbicide-tolerant soybeans and complementing herbicides for farmers in North America and beyond. The collaboration aims to bring competitive alternatives to manage resistant and tough-to-control weeds through innovative trait stacks and durable, long-lasting modes of action.
Farmers will benefit from broader weed management options and strong germplasm choices from both BASF and Corteva seed brands.
The strategic cross-licensing agreements include the development of new trait stacks, as well as optimized herbicide options for future weed control needs:
BASF will license its proprietary PPO (protoporphyrinogen oxidase) gene for herbicide tolerance to Corteva to develop a new herbicide-tolerant trait stack.
The stack will include tolerance to BASF’s Liberty ® (glufosinate ammonium), Corteva’s Enlist ® herbicides (2,4-D choline with Colex-D ® technology) and various glyphosate herbicide solutions, as well as BASF’s existing and pipeline PPO inhibiting herbicides, all demonstrating excellent crop safety. BASF PPO inhibiting herbicides include Kixor ® , Tirexor ® and a new PPO inhibiting herbicide under development by BASF.
The stack of four herbicide tolerant traits is expected to be available in all Corteva seed brands. Corteva has licensed the stack for use in BASF seed brands.
Corteva anticipates licensing the new trait stack to independent seed companies in North America.
Both companies plan to offer exclusive and proprietary germplasm options with the stack, enabling farmers to work with their preferred seed supplier and route to market.
“The spirit of our cooperation is to drive innovations that make a difference for farmers,” said Dr. Peter Eckes, President R&D and Regulatory of BASF Agricultural Solutions. “Our new PPO trait in combination with our leading herbicide products and exciting herbicides pipeline will give soybean farmers new options in managing challenging weeds. Collaborating also strengthens our branded soybean seed business.”
“Expanding options for soybean farmers to manage weed challenges with the herbicides that work best for their operation is one of our priorities,” said Dr. Sam Eathington, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, Corteva Agriscience. “Enlist E3 ® soybeans are proven in fields across the United States and Canada. We know farmers who prefer the Enlist ® weed control system will need additional, new modes of action as they work to improve the sustainability of their weed-control practices.”
The companies anticipate commercialization of these advancements in the early 2030s, pending regulatory reviews and completion of field testing, with the first launch in North America. Both companies expect launches over time in additional regions where biotechnology crops are cultivated.
While separate and distinct, these extended collaboration agreements complement the companies’ recent announcement to develop Enlist E3 ® soybeans with the nematode resistant soybean (NRS) trait. The NRS trait provides soybean growers with a powerful tool for protection from nematode pests in combination with market-leading, innovative weed management tools.
Additional soybean trait stack being developed for entirely new herbicide
Longer-term agreements between BASF and Corteva are also in place to develop an additional soybean trait package that includes tolerance to BASF’s Liberty and PPO herbicides, Corteva’s Enlist herbicides, glyphosate and another, entirely new herbicide mode of action under development by BASF. BASF will develop a new trait stack for soybeans which provides tolerance to five herbicide groups, including Corteva’s cross-licensed 2,4-D choline gene, offering growers unprecedented control of resistant weeds.
This longer-term approach from both companies will provide competitive alternatives for soybean farmers well into the 2040s.
The transgenic soybean event in Enlist E3 ® soybeans is jointly developed and owned by Corteva Agriscience and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. ™ ® ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies. Enlist Duo ® and Enlist One ® herbicides are not registered for sale or use in all states or counties. Contact your state pesticide regulatory agency to determine if a product is registered for sale or use in your area. Enlist Duo and Enlist One are the only 2,4-D products authorized for use with Enlist crops. Consult Enlist herbicide labels for weed species controlled. Always read and follow label directions.
About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division
Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success — for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2021, our division generated sales of €8.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.
