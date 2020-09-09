Oregon
High temperatures and powerful winds continued to fuel dozens of wildfires across Oregon on Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of acres have been scorched and thousands of Oregonians have fled their homes.
New fires popped up statewide Tuesday and winds fanned existing fires.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a statewide emergency at a press conference Tuesday.
Doug Grafe of the Oregon Department of Forestry said Wednesday that fire crews had been focused primarily on evacuating people rather than putting out fires — prioritizing human life. Grafe said crews were to take a more offensive position against the fires Wednesday afternoon or Thursday as weather improved and more people were moved to safe zones.
“Thursday is really our turning point to go on the offensive, if you will,” said Grafe.
National weather reports show wind conditions were likely improve Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s a breakdown of the fires.
Santiam (formerly the Beachie Creek) and Lionshead fires: Oregon’s largest wildfires are burning in eastern Marion County. The Santiam and Lionshead fires have burned about 200,000 acres. As of Wednesday morning, the Lionshead fire was 5% contained, according to Inciweb. The Santiam fire is uncontained.
Residents have evacuated from Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, the North Fork corridor, Scotts Mills and the Crooked Finger area. Residents in Stayton, Sublimity, Aumsville, Silverton, Highway 213 west of Mount Angel and Silverton to Drakes Crossing were ordered to be ready to go.
Holiday Farm Fire: The Holiday Farm Fire in the McKenzie River Valley has burned more than 35,000 acres and still shows 0% containment. Officials say they expect more containment Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.
The town of Blue River, public information officers say, is “gone.” Vida, Mohawk, McKenzie Bridge, Leaburg and Walterville are under varying levels of evacuation as the fire spreads.
Glendower and Almeda fires: In Jackson and Coos counties, thousands were told to evacuate in the Rogue River Valley.
The Almeda fire, which started near Ashland, prompted officials to evacuate people from the cities of Talent, Phoenix and Medford — home to about 80,000 people.
In a statement Wednesday morning, Phoenix officials said the fire continued to burn with high winds.
Powerline fire: In Washington County, the Powerline fire near Hagg Lake led officials to evacuate residents from Dundee Road, Southwest Patton Valley Road, Southwest Lee Road, Southwest Cascara Road and Cherry Grove.
Another blaze near Newberg started Tuesday evening. About 150 nearby homes in Yamhill and Washington counties were evacuated.
Clackamas County fires: Clackamas Fire District No. 1 Chief Fred Charlton said the county is tracking 10 fires. The four biggest — which continued to grow Wednesday — are the Dowty fire, Riverside fire, Unger fire and Wilhoite fire.
Clackamas County was under multiple evacuation orders Tuesday night. People have also been evacuated from Estacada area, parts of Oregon City and parts of Molalla.
Pike fire: The Pike fire started Monday in Tillamook County. It’s still burning, and Wednesday morning, officials moved to Level 3 “GO” evacuation orders for nearby residents.
Washington
About 90% of the homes and structures in the rural town of Malden, Wash., are estimated to be destroyed by a fire, a local leader says.
“Our town is at best estimate 90% destroyed,” Scott Hokonson, town council member, told the Capital Press. “We’ve lost every municipal building. We’ve lost 90% of our homes and outbuildings. We may have — may — 15 houses left. Out of those 15, five may have had damage that would make them uninhabitable.”
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, Malden’s fire station, post office, city hall/library and other prominent buildings were “completely burned to the ground.”
“The town is probably more of a complete loss until it’s rebuilt,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers told the Capital Press. He estimated 70 to 80 homes were “completely destroyed.”
So far, no deaths have been reported. The county is following up on every call regarding relatives or neighbors who have not yet been reached, he said.
“So far we’ve been able to track everyone down,” he said. “We’re hoping that trend continues.”
A rural railroad town established in 1909, Malden has a population of roughly 250 people.
“I guess normally you’d say in something like this, ‘We need to pick up the pieces,’” Hokonson said. “We don’t have any pieces to pick up right now. The houses that were burned were vaporized. It is a firestorm that’s coming through at 50 mph. We had minutes to get as many people out as possible. We hope we got all of them out. We don’t know yet.”
Hokonson said the town council is made up of volunteers. He is a full-time adult student studying social services at Eastern Washington University. He lost his home entirely, he said.
“Everybody’s fine in my household, but we had no time,” he said. “I had time to knock on peoples’ doors, I didn’t have time to grab anything.”
The town is coordinating with the state and county to mount a response.
“We are sitting at a park bench because we don’t have any buildings,” Hokonson said. “We still have smoldering ruins, we still have spot fires. We hope the wind doesn’t pick up and reignite.”
To the west, the town of Pine City, with a population of roughly 100, also sustained “massive damage,” Hokonson said.
“At the moment, it’s still numb shock,” he said. “Whatever the first stage of grief is, that’s where we’re at.”
Whitman County commissioners declared a state of emergency the morning of Sept. 8.
Fire crews were still monitoring and fighting in some areas, but the winds had calmed down, said Art Swannack, Whitman County commissioner and a Lamont, Wash., rancher. Control efforts will include monitoring burning stumps and trees and addressing damaged infrastructure, including burned power poles, he said.
Total size of the fire was not yet confirmed, Swannack said. An estimated 85 homes were lost in the county, and several hundred cars and likely some farm equipment.
“The fire started in farm land to the east over towards the Rosalia/Plaza area,” Swannack said. “Where the fire went through was a combination of ag land, town and some light forested areas.”
Myers estimated the fire reached about 10,000 acres in size.
“It was probably a mile wide and at least 10 to 15 miles long by the end of the day yesterday,” he said.
The fire was 0% contained as of the morning of Sept. 8, but fire crews were able to get some control, Myers said.
“With as hot and dry as it is, it’ll be several days before it’s mopped up,” Myers said.
Anyone affected or displaced is urged to contact the American Red Cross for assistance with lodging, food and other necessities. The American Red Cross can be reached at 509-670-5331.
Washington saw 58 new wildfire starts in 24 hours, with nine large fires, Hilary Franz, commissioner for public lands for the state Department of Natural Resources, said on Twitter.
The Cold Springs Fire, estimated to be roughly 140,000 acres with 0% contained, started at 9:45 p.m. Sept. 6 near Omak. The fire spread quickly due to strong winds and low relative humidity, according to InciWeb, the incident information system.
Local fire crews responded and provided point protection. Multiple structures have been lost. Approximately 200 firefighters responded. No injuries have been reported.
Level 3 evacuations and numerous road closures are in effect. The cause is under investigation.
Highway 97 was closed between Omak and Brewster. Current evacuation orders and road closures can be found at www.okanogandem.org. Residents can call 509-670-5331 for Red Cross assistance. The Okanogan Couty Fairgrounds is available for livestock.
“We’re really focusing on structural protection, making sure we have that all buttoned up, and they’ll continue to work on the line to start and hold containment lines that they have in place so far,” Don Malone, spokesman for Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 IMT Team 2, told the Capital Press.
Outside resources are beginning to transition in to relieve local resources that have been on the fire for an extended period of time, Malone said.
With several different fires around the region, resources are a little tougher to get, Malone said.
“Yesterday it was a little bit windy out there, which caused the rapid spread of this fire,” he said.
The Aug. 8 forecast called for weather in the mid to upper 70s, and winds down to 2 to 5 mph, which would offer crews some relief, Malone said. Air support was ordered.
Malone asked residents to stay out of affected areas.
Charlotte Dewey, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, expects a warming trend in the next few days, back to or above seasonal average in the low to mid-80s. Some areas could drop into freezing conditions for a few evenings.
Light winds and cooler overnight temperatures should increase humidity, providing conditions that make controlling the fires easier, Dewey said.
No rain is in the forecast for the next 10 days, Myers noted.
“The last thing you want is the winds to pick up and still have hot spots,” he said.
IdahoThe Hunter 2 Fire in northern Idaho is one of several fires growing rapidly across the state.
Karen Robinson, state Department of Lands public information officer for the fire northeast of Blanchard, said that on Sept. 7 it grew from 350 acres to 500 in high winds between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Acreage exceeded 700 by noon Sept. 8, she said. “We’re hoping that without high winds today, it’s a good opportunity” to contain it.
“We have lost some structures including at least one house,” Robinson said. “There have been no injuries so far.”
Also Sept. 8, a Type 3 incident-management team, and additional engines and fire crews, arrived. Ground and air crews made progress against the fire, which was about 5% contained at 10:30 a.m., she said.
Earlier, the fire crossed Idaho 41 to Stoneridge Golf Course and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office personnel ordered evacuations, IDL said in a news release. Robinson said fire managers and BCSO late Sept. 8 reopened 41 and lifted evacuation orders for homes east and north of the highway.
IDL in northern Idaho also responded to the 1,600-acre Clover Fire, which started outside Orofino on Sept. 7. Structures are threatened and some have burned, the department said in an update on social media.
The 400-acre Mile Marker 49 Fire is burning nearby. The Whitetail Loop Fire was contained at 500 acres during the Aug. 30-Sept. 5 week. The fires comprise the Sunnyside Complex, to which a Type 2 incident-management team was ordered.
“It has displaced a few people from their homes, and now they’ve got to figure stuff out from there,” Rob Helmts, who owns Clearwater Tackle and Outdoors in Orofino, said of the Sunnyside Complex.
Visits to the retailer from customers participating in fishing or hunting “are going on as usual, except for the people volunteering on the fires,” he said.
Orofino lies on U.S. 12 along the Clearwater River. Helmts said vehicle and pedestrian traffic have stayed mostly normal, though some roadside spectators have gathered downstream to watch the fire. Most smoke so far has been upstream and downstream of town.
IDL also responded to the 22-acre Cliff Fire in Heyburn State Park, and the 41-acre Dusty Fire near Emida. Evacuees in the area of the Dusty Fire were allowed to return home Sept. 8, the department said.
Other active forest fires in Idaho Sept. 8 included:
• Beaver, 719 acres, seven miles southeast of Powell Junction.
• Buck, 4,441 acres, 30 miles northeast of Cascade.
• Double, 106 acres, 33 miles west of Hamilton, Mont.
• Grouse, 5,200 acres, six miles northeast of Pine.
• Marion, 220 acres, five miles south of Powell Junction.
• Porphyry, 4,070 acres, 20 miles north of Yellow Pine.
• Shissler, 2,852 acres, 12 miles southeast of Elk City.
• Woodhead, 1,500 acres, 20 miles west of Council.
Crews in the Idaho-Wyoming border area responded to several fairly small fire starts, in various types of fuels and mostly human-caused over Labor Day weekend, Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center staff reported. They included Wild Mountain, Smoky Hollow, Indian Creek and Cow Creek fires.