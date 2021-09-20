LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. EPA administrator Michael Regan spoke Monday to state agricultural regulators at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's annual meeting.
Regan pledged to work with the agricultural community to rewrite the Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, rule with continued exemptions for farming and ranching. Regan also said EPA is considering regulatory action on the herbicide dicamba and will soon appoint an ag adviser at EPA.
NASDA President Ryan Quarles led the discussion.
WOTUS
Quarles first questioned Regan about the Waters of the United States rule, an Obama-era rule aimed at protecting wetlands and streams from development and pollution.
Farmers and ranchers have long criticized the rule as an example of federal overreach and overregulation. WOTUS also lacks clarity, farm groups say.
"Farmers and ranchers need certainty, and they shouldn't have to hire a team of lawyers or environmental experts to understand if they're subject to this rule or regulations or how to comply to it," said Quarles, Kentucky's commissioner of agriculture.
Since 1993, regulations have exempted from jurisdiction prior-converted croplands. Asked whether this exemption will remain under a rewritten WOTUS, Regan said "yes."
"Normal farming, silviculture and ranching activities, as defined by the Clean Water Act Section 404 that could take place in a jurisdictional waterway or wetland, will not require a permit," said Regan. "This exemption includes many common activities like plowing, seeding and minor drainage as well as activities like construction and maintenance of irrigation ditches."
Quarles said many farmers are "frustrated" about a recent decision to reverse the Navigable Waters Protection rule, which the Trump administration had created to rein in WOTUS.
Regan, in response, said the agency "will not be reinstating either the (Navigable Waters Protection Rule) or the Clean Water Rule."
Quarles then asked for a timeline on the new WOTUS rule.
This fall, said Regan, EPA is talking with state and tribal leaders. In November, the agency will propose an initial draft. Through the winter, EPA will modify the rule through "roundtable" conversations with stakeholders. The final rule should be issued the following winter.
Dicamba
Quarles also asked Regan about dicamba since EPA has been reviewing the pesticide's safety record.
On Sept. 9, the agency sent letters to Bayer, BASF, Syngenta and Corteva asking for more information on dicamba injury reports from the 2021 season.
While dicamba is under review, it's hard for farmers to make planting decisions, said Quarles.
"Can dicamba-tolerant farmers go ahead and make 2022 planting decisions and place their crop intake orders now knowing that the over-the-top dicamba products will be available for the next growing season?" Quarles asked Regan.
Regan gave neither yes nor no for an answer, instead saying the agency is "extremely concerned" about reports of dicamba potentially doing harm. The EPA, he said, is gathering factual information and preparing, "if necessary, to take appropriate regulatory action."
Ag adviser
In past administrations, Quarles said, state agricultural regulators have appreciated having a "go-to ag person" at EPA. Would Regan appoint an ag adviser, Quarles asked?
"Yes," said Regan. "I can't imagine doing this job the right way without having a strong ag adviser."
Regan said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has been helping him "whittle down a pool of candidates" for the position. Regan expects to appoint an ag adviser at EPA by late October.