Every once in a while we see a stark reminder of the fact that most farmers and ranchers are price-takers.
Using figures from the USDA, the National Farmers Union calculated that farmers on average receive a little more than 12% of the retail price of the food they raise.
That is amazing.
We fully understand that processors and retailers take a crop — wheat, for example — and make bread and other products from it. What we don’t understand is that a farmer, who took on all of the risk and expense of growing that wheat, receives only 20 cents out of a $4.19 loaf of bread. That’s 4.7%.
Similarly, a farmer who grows corn receives 10 cents out of an 18-ounce box of cereal that sells for $3.49. That’s 2.8%.
Granted, farmers receive higher percentages for other commodities, but the NFU couldn’t find any in which farmers received more than half. It should also be noted that many farmers belong to co-ops that process commodities into retail products.
This is in a market where food prices have surged. This year, food prices are up between 9.5% and 10.5%, according to USDA.
Retailers are quick to blame the price increases on the “supply chain” and other factors, yet their bottom lines are as healthy as ever.
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery store chain, had sales of $34.6 billion during the most recent three months. But here’s an even more interesting number. The company’s gross margin was 20.9%. Gross margin is the company’s net sales minus the cost of the goods that were sold.
“This result reflected our ability to effectively manage product cost inflation through strong sourcing practices...,” the company said in its most recent quarterly report.
In other words, the company is squeezing suppliers and sending the savings to its bottom line.
We’re not picking on Kroger, but we do wonder at how companies can brag when many of their most important suppliers — farmers and ranchers — are sharing only a small fraction of the take.
Now Kroger wants to buy another grocery chain, Albertsons. Once the purchase is completed, the combined company plans to reduce prices by a half a billion dollars, put $1.3 billion toward “enhancing” the customer experience and raise employee wages by $1 billion.
Left out are farmers and ranchers.
Which brings us to cranberries. Instead of bemoaning the fact that grocery chains use their leverage to squeeze suppliers, which in turn squeeze farmers and ranchers, many producers have gone a different direction.
They are reducing their reliance on the commodity markets and finding ways to develop niche markets and adding value to their crops. Because they do it themselves they are able to keep far more of what the customers pay.
In the case of cranberry growers, many have added value by developing their own products. One farmer told our reporter that his cranberry syrup and juice concentrate bring in six times as much as the cranberries would have on the wholesale market. And because he sells them directly to customers he doesn’t have to share the income with giant grocery store chains.
Other farmers add to their bottom lines by offering tours and other forms of agritourism — where they also sell their cranberry products.
Producers of hazelnuts, beef cattle, wheat — virtually every crop — are following suit. By developing niches, added value products and agritourism, they are keeping the profits that would otherwise go to the processors and retailers.
They are cutting out the middlemen and keeping the profit.
