More farmers and ranchers are making and selling their own products directly to consumers.

Every once in a while we see a stark reminder of the fact that most farmers and ranchers are price-takers.

Using figures from the USDA, the National Farmers Union calculated that farmers on average receive a little more than 12% of the retail price of the food they raise.

