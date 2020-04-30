Every once in a while, the Washington Supreme Court hands down a decision that defies logic.
After all, this is the court that once ruled a state agency could fine a rancher if it thought his operation had the “potential” to pollute a stream. Whether he actually polluted it was beside the point.
Kinda like a police officer ticketing a driver because he has the “potential” to speed.
But the state Supreme Court embraced that logic, or lack thereof.
The most recent example of the Supreme Court’s mental gymnastics involves the 2013 GMO label ballot initiative.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association joined the battle over the initiative, which would have required some foods with genetically modified ingredients to be specially labeled for Washington state.
The association argued that producing food with special labels for a single state would be expensive, not just for manufacturers but for consumers, who would ultimately bear the added costs.
The association raised $11 million from its members and paid for advertising opposing the label initiative. It won the election, but unfortunately, it also made a mistake. It failed to register with the state as a political action committee and reveal the names of its donors. Its defense was that it didn’t realize that was the law.
A lower court judge found the association had messed up — that’s the legal term. But the judge also decided to fine the association $18 million — by far the largest election-related fine in U.S. history.
An appeals court reduced the fine to $6 million — still the largest election-related fine.
The association appealed its conviction and the state attorney general appealed the reduction of the fine to the state Supreme Court.
A majority of the justices recently affirmed the conviction but instead of reducing the fine to a more reasonable level, it bounced the matter back to the appeals court. Presumably, whatever that court decides will again be bounced back to the Supreme Court on appeal.
The Supreme Court wants the fine reconsidered because it “might” violate constitutional protections against excessive punishment.
Our question: If an $18 million election fine isn’t excessive, what is?
Besides that, another group on the opposing side of the same ballot initiative also ran afoul of the same law for the same reason. Food Democracy Action! failed to register and list its contributors. The state sued and that group was fined $319,281.
It seems to us that both sides should pay the same fine for the same infraction.
It’s about equal treatment under the law, not punishing the winners in a political process.