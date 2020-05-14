A lawsuit recently filed in Montana should be of interest to anyone with a long memory and a sense of fairness.
The suit was brought by two ranches that say they lost $9 million in grazing land and timber to an unauthorized burn.
The culprit, they say, is the U.S. Forest Service.
McDonough Family Land and Ingersoll Ranch of Wolf Creek, Mont., allege in their lawsuit that “burnout and backfiring operations” aimed at controlling a 2017 wildfire destroyed or damaged some of their property.
Had the Forest Service not set the fire “the ranches would have suffered no material or substantial damage as a result of the naturally ignited Alice Creek Fire,” according to the lawsuit. The ranches also allege the Forest Service burned the area in an effort to manage land it didn’t own.
The lawsuit appears to be a mirror image of another legal battle that took place eight years ago in Oregon.
In that case, a couple of Oregon ranchers, Steven Hammond and his father, Dwight, were convicted of an unauthorized burn. They were dragged into court and charged under an anti-terrorism statute. After the prosecutors had worked them over, they were sent to prison.
The federal judge presiding over the case refused to adhere to the five-year minimum sentence, which by any measure was excessive.
Undeterred, the prosecutors went back to court and demanded that the Hammonds both serve the full five years in jail.
President Trump correctly pardoned them, but environmentalists have now jumped on their case to get their federal grazing allotments canceled.
What the Hammonds did was burn a little more than 100 acres of federal rangeland — a common means of managing it.
So there you have it. In the one case, two ranchers set fires on federal grazing land and were prosecuted for arson and sent to jail for five years.
In the other case, the federal government set fire to private land, allegedly causing millions of dollars in damage. What the outcome of that case will be, we cannot guess.
Now consider another example.
In 2015, a contractor working for the federal Environmental Protection Agency spilled 3 million gallons of toxic mine waste into the Animus River near Silverton, Colo. The bright orange toxic waste polluted rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.
The EPA contractor was digging near the mine entrance upstream from Silverton when it tapped into the waste, which was full of lead, arsenic, thallium and other heavy metals that can cause health problems and harm aquatic life. The area is now a federal Superfund site.
If a private company had done that, we have no doubt the EPA would have pulled out every stop to bring it to justice. But since the EPA was responsible — well, hey, accidents happen.
In all of the above cases a double standard emerges. If you’re a private citizen and the government thinks you messed up you will be dragged into court and, if possible, thrown in the jail.
If the federal government is at fault, it’s often a very different story.