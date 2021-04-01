When COVID-19 took hold of the nation last year, everyone was suddenly thrown into the deep end of the pool, farmers and ranchers included.
But while other businesses sent their employees home to work and others stayed home to with their kids after schools closed, farmers and ranchers were designated essential workers.
After all, people had to eat.
But at the same time, restaurants, school cafeterias, and nearly all other food outlets were shut down, many permanently.
And while shoppers inundated grocery stores to stock up on food, about half of farmers’ customers remained closed.
These gyrations threw U.S. agriculture into a tailspin. Prices plummeted as commodities bound for restaurants and other foodservice outlets no longer had a buyer.
At one point, prices were in a free fall. Farmers were dumping milk, potatoes had no buyers at any price and ranchers saw the prices of their cattle plummet as processors closed or slowed production to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks among their employees.
The outlook was grim. Congress did step up with several rescue packages for agriculture and other segments of the economy.
But in addition to those efforts, one other initiative worked especially well. Called the Farmers to Families Food Box program, it purchased food from farmers and distributors, providing a much-needed market for commodities.
Then the food was given to families in need. Because the pandemic disproportionately erased low-wage jobs from the economy, food boxes became part of the bulwark that prevented starvation from becoming a secondary COVID-19 symptom.
Put into action by the USDA, the food box program demonstrated that government can move quickly and effectively.
Demand for commodities returned and prices stabilized. Combined with direct aid that many farmers received, food boxes righted the agricultural economy.
The program was not perfect, and mid-course corrections addressed problems as they arose.
Overall, though, the success of food boxes is self-evident. Since last summer, USDA has spent almost $5.5 billion on the program and delivered about 143.5 million food boxes.
With a new round of contracts coming up, the Biden USDA is now rethinking the food box program.
We hope they don’t think too hard. Tens of millions of Americans — children, mothers, fathers, grandparents and others — need this program to get through this pandemic.
To politicize it at their expense would hurt everyone involved, including farmers.
Other than a few tweaks such as opening it to smaller-scale farmers, it would be folly to change it for the sake of change.
Our advice to Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack and his crew at USDA: Don’t mess it up.