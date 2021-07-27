Correction Jul 27, 2021 Jul 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Because of a computer-generated error a Page 2 story about invasive jumping worms in last week’s edition of the Capital Press was jumbled.A corrected version is available online at www.capitalpress.com.The Capital Press regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Capital Press Error Worm Edition Version Correction Regret Auctions Hay Real Estate Tractors Marketplace Recommended for you Latest News Southwest Washington grains project grows, gets funding California, Nevada governors to tour site of huge wildfire Tillamook County Creamery Association Advances Its Long-Time Stewardship Mission With New Packaging Goals USDA again sanctions powerful hog buyer for cheating sellers Easterday bankruptcy sparks second beef over legal fees Late frost, drought reduce PNW canola yields