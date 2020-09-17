SPOKANE — When the Spokane Conservation District's annual Farm and Food Expo was canceled due to COVID-19, organizers pondered new ways to tell producers about resources that are available to them.
They settled on a podcast, "Rocks to Roots: Conservation Conversations from the Backyard to the Back 40," said Hilary Sepulveda, outreach specialist for the district.
"I don't know about you, but I'm dealing with a little bit of virtual fatigue," Sepulveda said. "Our audience members typically like to spend a lot of time outdoors, in the garden or out on the farm, and don't necessarily want to be held hostage behind their computers."
The district will release three podcast episodes a month, on the last three Thursdays of the month.
The expo typically offers more than 35 hour-long breakout sessions. Each subject could be material for a podcast episode, Sepulveda said.
The podcast can reach the Farm and Food Expo's intended audience — small farmers and people interested in becoming farmers. Sepulveda believes the podcast can also reach consumers interested in local agriculture.
Episodes so far feature district director Vicki Carter and water resources manager Walt Edelen, Vets on the Farm managers Grant Weber and Duane Zbranek and Spokane flower farmer Beth Mort.
Future topics include forestry, bio-farming, small and large farmers, soil health and showcasing local producers.
Each episode draws about 100 individual views within 24 hours. Sepulveda would like to reach 500 views during an episode's first week.
"We want everyone to know conservation is really the architecture for good communities, good food and health," she said. "My biggest hope is that listeners learn something new or gain a new resource every episode."
Sepulveda welcomes listener questions or suggestions for guests or topics.
The state Office of Farmland Preservation provided funding for the podcast.
The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Google Play.
For more information or to connect with Sepulveda about speaking opportunities, email rockstoroots@sccd.org.