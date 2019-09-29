Chantez Bailey is director of communications and marketing for Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit safety group that educates the public through awareness campaigns and volunteers who provide free safety talks to community groups, school bus drivers, truck drivers and student drivers to raise awareness of the dangers around railroad tracks and trains. Operation Lifesaver works in partnership with the federal and state government, law enforcement agencies, freight and passenger railroads, and many other organizations. This column appears courtesy of the American Farm Bureau Federal.