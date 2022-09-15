MP Gov. Kate Brown 3.jpg (copy)

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown 

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and her three West Coast colleagues reflected during a conference this week on how they are coping with the reality of climate change and what they are doing to reduce the greenhouse gases that are intensifying heat waves, rain and ice storms, wildfires and floods.

Oregon, Washington, California and the Canadian province of British Columbia share similar goals of reducing those emissions to net zero by 2050.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you