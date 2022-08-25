Bob Ferguson

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks at a political rally in 2017 in Olympia. He and counterparts in Oregon and California are seeking to stop a project to deliver more natural gas to several states, including Idaho.

West Coast attorneys general oppose expanding a pipeline that crosses Idaho, Washington and Oregon and carries natural gas, including biogas from a dairy.

The attorneys general Aug. 24 asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny TC Energy a permit to upgrade stations to pump more natural gas through the 1,377-mile pipeline.

