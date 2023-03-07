cap and trade (copy)

Oil companies are among the companies, utilities and investors registered to participate in Washington's cap-and-trade auctions.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington's first cap-and-trade auction was more lucrative for government accounts than pre-auction projections by the Department of Ecology.

Some 6.18 million carbon allowances sold for $48.50 each, Ecology announced Tuesday, one week after the auction. Ecology estimated in January allowances would sell for about $32.

