Washington's first cap-and-trade auction Feb. 28 set a carbon fee that equals 47 cents on a gallon of diesel, according to an economist.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington's first cap-and-trade auction should be a warning the program will be expensive, a petroleum industry trade group official said. 

Nearly 6.2 million allowances, each representing 1 ton of carbon, sold for $48.50 apiece, more than $20 above what allowances sold for in California's February cap-and-trade auction.

