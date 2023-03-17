Washington's first cap-and-trade auction should be a warning the program will be expensive, a petroleum industry trade group official said.
Nearly 6.2 million allowances, each representing 1 ton of carbon, sold for $48.50 apiece, more than $20 above what allowances sold for in California's February cap-and-trade auction.
Washington's price was just short of the $51.90 that would have caused the Department of Ecology to auction reserve allowances.
Reserve allowances are a mechanism to contain energy prices. A reserve auction would increase the number of allowances available and presumably lower their cost.
The cost of allowances, a fee on carbon emissions, likely will show up in fuel prices and electric bills, though not as a direct tax that can be easily understood.
Coming "so close to the emergency valve" suggests features of Washington's cap-and-trade will make compliance costly, Western States Petroleum Association senior director Jessica Spiegel said.
Washington starts with a relatively low emissions cap because hydropower, not fossil fuels, supplies most electricity, she said. "We don't have a huge transition off coal to make," she said.
Plus, the Department of Ecology will reduce the number of allowances by 7% a year to meet carbon-reduction goals, a steeper decline than in California, Spiegel said.
As allowances become scarcer, they are expected to cost more, pushing up fuel and electricity prices.
"This is an economy-wide program, and it's starting out really high," Spiegel said. "This is where policymakers need to pay attention and decide how much they want the program to cost."
The Feb. 28 auction, the first of four this year, raised nearly $300 million for government programs. Gov. Jay Inslee said he was encouraged to see the program starting well.
Auction participants submit bids online. The lowest successful bid is the "settlement price" paid by all winning bidders. Ecology does not name the bidders or how many allowances they won.
The auctions promise to take more revenue than expected. The Department of Ecology projected in 2021, the year cap-and-trade passed, allowances would initially cost $22.78.
In California, where cap-and-trade auctions are held in conjunction with Quebec, Canada, allowances sold for $27.85 in February, or 25% above the floor price of $22.21.
Washington's floor price was nearly the same, $22.20, but allowances sold for 118% above the floor.
At $48.50, Washington's cap-and-trade fee equals 38 cents on emissions from a gallon of gasoline and 47 cents on a gallon of diesel, according to economist Kris Sjoblom of the Washington Research Council, a nonpartisan policy analyst.
One auction isn't enough to tell whether prices will stay high, Sjoblom said. "At this point, we can't be sure where the auction is going to settle down," he said.
Demand for allowances was high. Some 56 entities, including more than 20 investment firms, registered to participate in the auction. Ecology received bids for about 16 million allowances, exceeding the supply by 167%.
The demand suggests allowances are starting out scarce, Spiegel said. "It's a difficult starting point," she said.
Oil companies, natural gas suppliers, pipeline operators and other "covered entities" must acquire allowances. Investors can buy allowances and sell them in an unregulated market.
Unlike in California, Washington regulators will not report how many allowances investors bought, leaving unknown the influence investors have in setting allowance prices.
Ecology spokeswoman Claire Boyte-White said a significant majority of allowances were bought by companies that must buy allowances, not investors.
"We don’t have any expectation for the settlement price of future auctions, except to say that we anticipate both prices and participation to ebb and flow over time, as we have seen in the California market," she said in an email.
Covered entities may have bid aggressively to ensure they got allowances, pushing up the price at the first auction, Sjoblom said.
Investor interest isn't surprising, he said. The minimum allowance price will rise annually by 5% plus inflation.
"If I could lock in a rate of return on my retirement account of 5% plus inflation, I'd jump at it," Sjoblom said.
