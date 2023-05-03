Trucks (copy) (copy)

The California Air Resources Board voted April 28 to ban new diesel trucks beginning in 2036. The Washington Trucking Associations expects Washington to adopt the rule.

The Advanced Clean Fleets rule requires companies and local governments to phase out diesel trucks from their fleets. Trucks entering ports for the first time will have to be zero-emission starting Jan. 1, 2024.

