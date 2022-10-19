Tesla Model 3 (copy)

An all-electric Tesla Model 3. Some Washington state residents are critical of a California regulation banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light-duty pickup trucks.

 123rf

About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled.

The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact an identical ban this year. A six-week comment period ended Wednesday.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you