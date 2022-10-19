About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled.
The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact an identical ban this year. A six-week comment period ended Wednesday.
Some comments addressed technical points that apply to automakers and fleet owners. Most, however, were from individuals with strong opinions on mandating zero-emission vehicles.
Electric-vehicle advocates, including satisfied EV owners and environmental groups, praised the ban as a significant step to hold back climate change.
A supporter said she plugs her Nissan Leaf into her home solar array and was counting on Ecology to lead the transition to zero-emission vehicles.
Critics complained about California regulators making Washington law and warned that electric vehicles will overwhelm the grid. The ban was also attacked as impractical and dictatorial.
"I would like to retain the choice of the vehicle I choose to drive," a man wrote. "Electric just doesn't work in many cases."
States can follow federal or California motor-vehicle emission standards. Congress gave states the option in the 1970s because California was the leader in regulating tailpipe emissions.
The Washington Legislature in 2020 passed a law to follow California standards. The law leaves decisions on zero-emission vehicles to the California board's 14 voting members, most of whom were appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom or his predecessor, Jerry Brown.
The ban will apply to cars, SUVs and light-duty pickups. Next up is a ban on new diesel heavy-duty pickups, delivery vans and freight trucks beginning in 2040. The board will have a public hearing on the law Oct. 27 in Sacramento.
Ecology will respond to comments when it adopts the car rule in December, department spokesman Andrew Wineke said. "This rulemaking process isn’t all that different from others," he said.
Yakima Farm Bureau President Mark Herke commented that mandating electric vehicles conflicted with calls for breaching dams. Power shortages will cause trouble for farmers, he wrote.
"Irrigation and all critical operations from tillage, planting, crop care during its growth and harvest can all be affected," Herke stated.
Midwest corn and soybean farmers, 17 states and others are challenging California's special law-setting power in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Three suits have been merged into one case. The suit claims that California enjoys a power no other state has, making it unconstitutional.
The suit also claims the Energy Policy and Conservation Act grants the U.S. Department of Transportation sole authority to set fuel-economy standards.
Washington and Oregon are among the states that have intervened to defend the option of following California.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.