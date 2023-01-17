Transmission towers (copy)

Transmission towers carry electricity through southwest Washington. The state exports to import large amounts of electricity from Montana and Wyoming in the future.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

OLYMPIA — Washington’s climate ambitions rely heavily on undeveloped technology and other states, a Senate committee heard Friday during a hearing on the state’s energy production.

Washington eventually will have to import green energy to offset a coming ban on electricity from fossil fuels, Commerce Department energy policy manger Glenn Blackmon said.

