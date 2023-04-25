OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers adjourned April 23 after passing operating, capital and transportation budgets that anticipate spending about $2 billion in cap-and-trade money.
The budgets gave lawmakers their first chance at distributing to state agencies, tribes, nonprofits, consultants and others money collected by auctioning carbon-emission allowances.
Gov. Jay Inslee said in a post-session press conference that the money will improve lives and create jobs. Senate Republican Leader John Braun said the spending was a mixed bag.
“Real projects” to reduce emissions or adjust to climate change had bipartisan support, but other spending appeared to just free-up funds for other Democratic priorities, he said.
Braun criticized majority Democrats for not providing tax relief to offset cap-and-trade’s affect on energy prices.
“This has become, very clearly, a gigantic new tax on Washingtonians, and it’s particularly regressive, and it’s particularly hard on middle-income folks or folks who are close to poverty,” he said.
The Department of Ecology sold more than 6.1 million allowances for $48.50 each at the state’s first cap-and-trade auction in February, raising more than $299 million. Ecology will have four auctions a year.
It’s up to fuel suppliers whether to pass on the cost of complying with cap-and-trade. With allowances at $48.50, cap-and-trade could add 38.8 cents a gallon to gasoline and 48.5 cents to diesel, based on the carbon content of the fuels.
Washington had the second most-expensive diesel in the continental U.S. on Monday, behind only California, according to the AAA organization. Gas prices were third-highest in the Lower 48.
Inslee said Sunday on TVW, the state’s public affairs station, there was no connection between cap-and-trade and higher fuel prices. Climate policies will eventually reduce the cost of transportation, he said.
“The best price of gasoline is zero, and that’s what you pay when you have electric cars, solar panels and wind farms, which we are building like crazy,” he said.
The $69.7 billion two-year operating budget includes $444.8 million from cap-and-trade. Major expenditures include $83 million to buy timberland to make up for setting aside older state forests.
The budget includes $30 million for grants for storing carbon on farmland. Lawmakers budgeted $16.4 million to help companies get permits for wind and solar installations, and other green-energy projects.
Cap-and-trade money is sprinkled throughout the budget. Lawmakers set aside $5 million for rebates of up to $1,200 for buying an electric bicycle.
The state will spend $772,000 on a “data portal to improve public understanding” of cap-and-trade spending. Ecology will spend $640,000 to track and report on its spending of cap-and-trade money that benefits tribes and “overburdened communities.”
The capital budget has $717.2 million in cap-and-trade money. The spending includes $80 million for rebates for buying electric appliances and heaters, $50 million for grants to tribes and $40 million for grants to reduce carbon emissions in industry, aviation and shipping.
Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, said lawmakers reserved cap-and-trade money for lower-priority projects.
The budget relies on allowances remaining more expensive than they have been in California.
”We used it where it wasn’t a top priority because if the money didn’t materialize, we were OK with losing whatever that priority was,” said Steele, the top-ranking Republican on the House Capital Budget Committee.
”Any place that we wanted to make sure was a priority, we spent bonds and actual cash,” he said.
