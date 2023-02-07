Joe Schmick (copy)

Washington state Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax.

 House Republican

OLYMPIA — An Eastern Washington lawmaker has proposed reimbursing farmers who can show they paid cap-and-trade surcharges on fuel used to produce or transport farm goods.

Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said he’s been hearing from angry farmers seeing higher fuel bills. Legislators were assured cap-and-trade would not apply to agricultural fuels, he said.

