OLYMPIA — An Eastern Washington lawmaker has proposed reimbursing farmers who can show they paid cap-and-trade surcharges on fuel used to produce or transport farm goods.
Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said he’s been hearing from angry farmers seeing higher fuel bills. Legislators were assured cap-and-trade would not apply to agricultural fuels, he said.
“We all heard during the (legislative) debate that ag was going to be exempt,” he said. “I’m just trying to give the Department of Ecology an opportunity to do that.”
Cap-and-trade went into effect Jan. 1, putting a price on carbon emissions. The state expects to collect $3.6 billion from emitters over the next five years for government programs.
Oil refineries will have to bid for emission allowances. Motorists have no clear way to follow whether fuel suppliers are passing down all, some or none of the cost of cap-and-trade.
Ecology has accused oil companies of indiscriminately applying cap-and-trade costs to farm fuels not covered by the program.
“We want to be clear. It is the responsibility of fossil fuel companies to reimburse farmers for the misleading and inappropriate surcharges being placed on exempt fuels,” Ecology spokeswoman Claire Boyte-White said Feb. 6 in an email.
“Moreover, we believe they have a responsibility to rescind these charges entirely, so farmers aren’t paying unnecessary fuel costs,” she said.
The petroleum industry has said the fuel distribution network includes hundreds of distributors and thousands of customers and that refineries don’t know where every gallon ends up.
When cap-and-trade started New Year’s Day, refineries had to respond to the complex law, according to a statement from the Western States Petroleum Association.
“WSPA and other stakeholders have been raising concerns about these issues throughout the rule-making process,” according to the statement.
AAA reported Feb. 6 that gasoline prices in Washington have risen 21.9 cents a gallon in the last month, the 11th-largest increase among the 50 states.
Diesel prices have risen 4.9 cents a gallon in Washington, while falling 5.3 cents a gallon nationally.
Trade groups have reported cap-and-trade surcharges of more than 40 cents a gallon affecting farmers. Some farmers may be paying surcharges without knowing it, according to farm groups.
House Bill 1780, co-sponsored by Schmick and Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, would provide monthly refunds to farmers who can document they paid surcharges attributed to cap-and-trade.
The bill proposes that the refunds begin as soon as lawmakers pass and the governor signs the legislation.
Ecology will have the money after the first allowance auction on Feb. 28, Schmick said. “That’s where the money for everything else is coming from,” he said.
Lawmakers in 2021, when they passed cap-and-trade, directed Ecology to devise a way to shield farm fuels from cap-and-trade costs.
Ecology has demanded fuel suppliers separate emissions covered by cap-and-trade from emissions exempted from cap-and-trade.
Ecology, farm groups, and fuel suppliers and distributers held a fruitless round of talks in late January trying to stop cap-and-trade from costing farmers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.