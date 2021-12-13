OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday outlined a $626.5 million spending plan to promote electric vehicles and solar panels, and fund other climate-related programs.
The policies would encourage solar farms in Eastern Washington and discourage heating with natural gas. Electric vehicle buyers would be eligible for a rebate of up to $12,500.
Wildfires and floods show the state must hurry to slash carbon emissions, Inslee said. "Climate change is moving faster, so we have to move faster," he said.
The top-ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee, Mary Dye, said the governor offers green subsidies, but not relief from natural disasters.
"He's so narrowly focused on emissions," said Dye, who represents an Eastern Washington district.
"None of his policies will get rid of the wildfires, and they won't mitigate losses of life and property in catastrophic flooding," she said.
Inslee said he will propose four climate bills to the Legislature. Inslee touched on the legislation at a press conference, though the actual bills have not been released.
Inslee said his plans will not require raising taxes. The federal infrastructure bill will provide some money and the Build Back Better Act, if passed, will provide more, he said.
State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said rural residents, especially in Eastern Washington, will end up subsidizing electric vehicle buyers and losing land to solar panels.
"It's a war on rural Washington," he said. "Whether it's a direct or indirect tax, it does cost."
Under one proposal, natural gas would be banned from heating new buildings by 2034. Last year, Inslee proposed a ban starting in 2030.
Inslee rebuffed the suggestion he was softening his stance. "I would describe it as making it more effective because we (can) get it passed, and that's what really counts," he said.
Inslee proposes appropriating $100 million for electric vehicle rebates and $100 million for grants to utilities, tribes, state agencies and nonprofit groups to install solar panels.
The governor also wants to reform how the state approves renewable-energy projects. The transition to renewable energy requires new facilities, according to the governor's office.
"How many thousands of acres of farmland will be sacrificed for solar panels?" Schoesler asked. "Let's put an 800-acre solar farm in King County and put up 100 windmills and go from there."
The governor proposes rebates of $7,500 for new electric vehicles and $5,000 for used ones. Buyers who make less than $61,000 a year would be eligible for an additional $5,000.
"Rural Washington drivers will be the last to adopt electric vehicles," Schoelser said. "For people driving long distances, they are just less practical."
In previous sessions, legislators have cut carbon from electricity, transportation and manufacturing. The Department of Ecology estimates the laws will reduce annual emissions by 43.5 million metric tons.
The state remains about 6 million metric tons short of meeting its goal for 2030. The Inslee administration did not estimate whether the new proposals will close the gap.
Washington Policy Center environmental policy analyst Todd Myers said the governor's proposals won't move the state toward its goal.
"Every policy — from subsidizing solar panels, to subsidizing electric vehicles — duplicates an existing policy. They are expensive but add nothing," he said in an email.