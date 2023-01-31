OLYMPIA — Two House Republicans have introduced a bill to set up an independent watchdog to police Washington's emerging multibillion-dollar carbon-credit market.

The Department of Ecology has no experience regulating what will amount to speculating in a commodity, said Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy. She is co-sponsoring the bill with Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla.

