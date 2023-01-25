Cap and trade

Washington's new cap-and-trade program is impacting farmers even though the law exempts fuel used on farms from a fee on carbon emissions, according to the Washington Farm Bureau.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

Washington's new cap-and-trade program may be hitting farmers' wallets even though the law is supposed to shield agriculture from higher fuel costs.

The Washington Farm Bureau said Wednesday that farmers are unknowingly paying cap-and-trade surcharges levied on fuel producers and passed down the distribution chain.

