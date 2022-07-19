Greenhouse gases

The Washington Department of Ecology is finalizing cap-and-trade rules.

 Don Jenkins/Capital Press

A Washington Department of Ecology consultant projects that cap-and-trade auctions next year will be more costly for fuel suppliers and manufacturers than originally expected.

Vivid Economics predicts that allowances will go for at least $41 each, nearly double the $22.78 state agencies estimated in 2021.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you